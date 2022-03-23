39 F
Salina
Wednesday, March 23, 2022
HomeCollege Sports
College Sports

Chiefs Trade WR Tyreek Hill to Miami Dolphins

By Derek Nester

Courtesy of Chiefs.com

The Kansas City Chiefs have traded wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for five draft picks (1st Round in 2022, 2nd Round in 2022, 4th Round in 2022, 4th Round in 2023, 6th Round in 2023).

“It’s hard to put into words what Tyreek has meant to Chiefs Kingdom over the last six years,” General Manager Brett Veach said. “He’s a special player, one of the best in franchise history. He’s been a large part of our success, including our Super Bowl championship run. This decision was incredibly difficult, but we felt it was a necessary move in the best interest of the team, and also for Tyreek. We wish him the best as he continues his career.”

“I am happy for Tyreek, he has grown as a man and player here in Kansas City,” Head Coach Andy Reid said. “Myself, my staff and our organization appreciate all he did for our team. This move will also benefit the Chiefs, we now have cap space and additional draft picks to grow as a football team. I wish him well as he moves forward.”

Hill (5-10, 185) played six seasons with the Chiefs (2016-21), recording 479 receptions for 6,630 receiving yards and 56 touchdowns. He played in 13 playoff games (12 starts) while with the club, logging 84 receptions for 1,081 yards and five touchdowns. Hill played in all four AFC Championship games and both Super Bowls with the club. He had nine receptions for 105 yards in the club’s Super Bowl LIV championship victory. The six-time Pro Bowler returned 14 kickoffs for 384 yards (27.4 avg) with one TD and 86 punts for 1,009 yards (11.7 avg.) with four TDs.

The Pearson, Georgia, native originally entered the NFL as a fifth-round pick (165th overall) of the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2016 NFL Draft. He played collegiately at Oklahoma State and West Alabama.

Previous article3-23-22 TIM FITZGERALD-GO POWERCAT
Next articleRepresentatives move to ban Kansas sanctuary cities in response to Wyandotte County act
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Related Articles

Stay Connected

496FansLike
104FollowersFollow
511FollowersFollow
- Advertisement -

More Headlines

Load more

Sunflower State Radio is owned and operated by Dierking Communications, Inc.

Copyright © 2021 Dierking Communications, Inc.

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.