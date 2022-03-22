38.6 F
Salina
Wednesday, March 23, 2022
HomeProfessional Sports
Professional Sports

Royals agree to terms on 2022 contracts with 26 pre-arbitration players

By Derek Nester

SURPRISE, Ariz.—The Kansas City Royals announced today that they have agreed to terms on 2022 contracts with 26 players, including 19 pitchers, two outfielders, three infielders and two catchers.

Kansas City Royals baseball can be heard on Classic Hits 1530 AM, 102.5 FM & 106.7 FM KQNK in Northwest Kansas & Southwest Kansas.

The 19 pitchers include Ronald Bolaños, Jonathan Bowlan, Jake Brentz, Kris Bubic, Dylan Coleman, Jonathan Heasley, Carlos Hernández, Jackson Kowar, Daniel Lynch, Joel Payamps, Brady Singer, Collin Snider, Gabe Speier, Josh Staumont, Domingo Tapia, Daniel Tillo, Nate Webb, Angel Zerpa and Tyler Zuber.

The seven position players include outfielders Edward Olivares and Kyle Isbel, infielders Maikel Garcia, Nick Pratto and Emmanuel Rivera, and catchers MJ Melendez and Sebastian Rivero.

Consistent with club policy, terms of the contracts were not disclosed.

Previous articleKDWP Commission to Meet on March 31 in Topeka
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Related Articles

Stay Connected

496FansLike
104FollowersFollow
511FollowersFollow
- Advertisement -

More Headlines

Load more

Sunflower State Radio is owned and operated by Dierking Communications, Inc.

Copyright © 2021 Dierking Communications, Inc.

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.