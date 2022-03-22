Royals agree to terms on 2022 contracts with 26 pre-arbitration players

SURPRISE, Ariz.—The Kansas City Royals announced today that they have agreed to terms on 2022 contracts with 26 players, including 19 pitchers, two outfielders, three infielders and two catchers.

The 19 pitchers include Ronald Bolaños, Jonathan Bowlan, Jake Brentz, Kris Bubic, Dylan Coleman, Jonathan Heasley, Carlos Hernández, Jackson Kowar, Daniel Lynch, Joel Payamps, Brady Singer, Collin Snider, Gabe Speier, Josh Staumont, Domingo Tapia, Daniel Tillo, Nate Webb, Angel Zerpa and Tyler Zuber.

The seven position players include outfielders Edward Olivares and Kyle Isbel, infielders Maikel Garcia, Nick Pratto and Emmanuel Rivera, and catchers MJ Melendez and Sebastian Rivero.

Consistent with club policy, terms of the contracts were not disclosed.