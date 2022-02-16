Goodheart Chosen As A Top 100 National Volunteer Winner

Lisa Goodheart of rural Jewell County has been chosen as a Top 100 National Winner of the 2021 Small Town America Civic Volunteer Award. She was selected from nearly 700 nominations from 49 States.

Like many volunteers in Jewell County, Lisa is extremely active and integral in many organizations throughout the County including Jewell County Community Development, the Jewell County Community Foundation – Kansas, the Ute Theater, the Harmony United Methodist Church and more.

Thank you to Lisa Goodheart for all of your service and congratulations. To see the rest of the top 100 award selections, go to: https://www.civicplus.com/small-town-volunteer-awards-2021