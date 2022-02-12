K-State Rallies for 75-69 Win at Iowa State

Courtesy of K-State Athletics

AMES, Iowa – Kansas State rallied from 15 points down to earn a 75-69 overtime win over Iowa State on Saturday in Ames. The victory moved K-State to 13-11 (5-7 Big 12).

The Cats outscored the Cyclones 35-23 in the second half to force overtime and then controlled the overtime period with strong defense and several key baskets. K-State went 4-for-7 from the field in overtime while limiting the hosts to just 2-for-7 shooting.

K-State had balanced scoring on the day with four players in double figures. Nijel Pack scored 19 on 7-for-10 shooting, but the sophomore had plenty of help. Markquis Nowell added 16 while Mark Smith fell just short of a double-double with 15 points and nine boards. Ish Massoud came off the bench to score 11 for K-State in the win. Mike McGuirl had nine points, as K-State’s bench held a 16-2 scoring advantage in the win.

Izaiah Brockington scored a game-high 27 points for Iowa State. Aljaz Kunc was the only other player in double figures for Iowa State with 19.