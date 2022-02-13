38 F
Salina
Sunday, February 13, 2022
HomeKansas Headlines
Kansas Headlines

KBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Leavenworth

By Derek Nester

LEAVENWORTH COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Sunday morning in Leavenworth, Kansas.

The Leavenworth Police Department requested KBI investigative assistance on Sunday, Feb. 13 at around 7:15 a.m. KBI agents and the Crime Scene Response Team responded to the scene.

Just before 5 a.m. on Sunday, a female subject called 911 to report that a male acquaintance was near 4th St. and Miami St. in Leavenworth, and was armed with a handgun.

Preliminary information indicates that officers from the Leavenworth Police Department, the Lansing Police Department, and the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area. Upon arriving they located an armed male subject standing in the middle of the street at the intersection of 5th St. and Seneca St. They blocked traffic and began to negotiate with the man, who was later identified as Donald Barden Jr., 31, of Leavenworth. From a distance, they attempted to convince him to drop his gun. During the incident Barden ignored commands, waved his gun around, and made suicidal statements.

At approximately 6:20 a.m., Barden ran toward officers while pointing his gun in their direction. One officer from the Leavenworth Police Department and one officer from the Lansing Police Department fired rounds toward Barden, striking him. At the same time, another officer from the Leavenworth Police Department fired bean bag rounds at Barden.

Officers then rendered aid to Barden. EMS, who had been waiting nearby during the incident, responded and took over life-saving measures. EMS transported Barden to the KU Medical Center where he is currently in critical, but stable condition.

No law enforcement officers were injured during the incident.

The KBI will complete a thorough and independent investigation into this shooting. Once the investigation is complete, the findings will be turned over to the Leavenworth County Attorney for review.

The investigation is ongoing. No further information will be released at this time.

Previous articleK-State Rallies for 75-69 Win at Iowa State
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Related Articles

Stay Connected

496FansLike
104FollowersFollow
511FollowersFollow
- Advertisement -

More Headlines

Load more

Sunflower State Radio is owned and operated by Dierking Communications, Inc.

Copyright © 2021 Dierking Communications, Inc.

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.