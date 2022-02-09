60 F
Salina
Wednesday, February 9, 2022
KDNS Local News

Pain Management Services Return To MCHHS

By Derek Nester

Mitchell County Hospital Health Systems has partnered with Rural Health Pain Management to offer pain management services to our surrounding communities.

Dr. Scott Kaul, CRNA, NSPM-C will be in charge of performing the procedures. We are excited about this new partnership as it will allow us to provide more treatment and procedures then we could before.
The following pain management procedures may be used to treat and relieve symptoms of numerous specific pain diagnoses.

• Epidural Steroid Injections
• Nerve Blocks
• Joint and Trigger Point Injections
• Radiofrequency Ablation

Services will start on February 16th, March 2nd and March 16th. Then beginning in April patient appointments can be scheduled on Mondays. Patients can contact their primary care physician to arrange for a referral. For additional questions, please call (785) 738-9323 for more information or to schedule and appointment.

Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

