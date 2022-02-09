Pain Management Services Return To MCHHS

Mitchell County Hospital Health Systems has partnered with Rural Health Pain Management to offer pain management services to our surrounding communities.

Dr. Scott Kaul, CRNA, NSPM-C will be in charge of performing the procedures. We are excited about this new partnership as it will allow us to provide more treatment and procedures then we could before.

The following pain management procedures may be used to treat and relieve symptoms of numerous specific pain diagnoses.

• Epidural Steroid Injections

• Nerve Blocks

• Joint and Trigger Point Injections

• Radiofrequency Ablation

Services will start on February 16th, March 2nd and March 16th. Then beginning in April patient appointments can be scheduled on Mondays. Patients can contact their primary care physician to arrange for a referral. For additional questions, please call (785) 738-9323 for more information or to schedule and appointment.