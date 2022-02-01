43.7 F
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Rep. Suzi Carlson jailed after drunk driving citation in Topeka

By Derek Nester
Rep. Suzi Carlson, R-Clay Center, was booked into Shawnee County Jail on Jan. 31 in connection with a DUI citation and failure to maintain a single lane. (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

By Sherman Smith, Kansas Reflector
February 1, 2022

TOPEKA — Rep. Suzi Carlson was arrested late Monday and booked into Shawnee County Jail for driving under the influence of alcohol and failing to maintain a single lane, Topeka police said Tuesday.

Topeka police Lt. Manuel Munoz said officers stopped Carlson around 9 p.m. Monday in the area of S.W. 14th and Topeka Blvd., which is about four blocks south of the Statehouse. Officers suspected she was under the influence of alcohol, which was confirmed by subsequent testing.

Online jail records indicate Carlson, a Republican from Clay Center, was booked into jail at 11 p.m. and released at 2:15 a.m. after posting $1,000 cash bond. Jail records indicate she was cited for having a greater than .08 blood alcohol level and that she made an unsafe lane change. A court date was set for March 1.

Carlson has served in the House since 2019. Before that, she served as a municipal judge in Clay Center for 22 years.

“We do not have any additional information right now, but we expect local law enforcement to provide more details once they’ve completed their review,” said House Speaker Ron Ryckman, R-Olathe.

Kansas Reflector is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Kansas Reflector maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sherman Smith for questions: info@kansasreflector.com. Follow Kansas Reflector on Facebook and Twitter.

