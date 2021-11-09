48.1 F
City of Washington Prepares for Planned Outage Monday, November 15, 2021

By Derek Nester
File Photo / Pixabay

The City of Washington will be performing regulator maintenance on Circuit 3 on Monday, November 15, 2021 beginning at 8:30 a.m. This will require a planned outage of up to 8 hours.

The maintenance will affect the customers listed below:

Washington County Fair Grounds

City of Washington City Pool/Camper Bathrooms

City of Washington Ballfields

South side of US 36 west of E Street

Washington Motel

T-Mobile Tower

Gambino’s Pizza/Westside Wash

Mill Creek Retreat

Herrs Machine

Washington High/Elementary School

Washington County Communication Tower/Sheriff

City of Washington Water Wells 1,2,3

Colonial Acres

Barnes Addition – Washington, Lincoln, Jefferson Streets

Residential- South side of 6th street from E to F street

Residential – F Street from 6th Street north to College St both sides of street

Residential – 200 and 300 blocks of West 3rd on the north side

Residential – 3rd Street west of F Street both sides

Residential – 200 and 300 blocks of West 2nd on the south side

Residential – 2nd Street west of F Street both sides

Residential – Sunset Lane, Lamar Drive, Woodland Drive, Willow Drive, Crest Street, Bowen

Boston’s Well

