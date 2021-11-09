City of Washington Prepares for Planned Outage Monday, November 15, 2021

The City of Washington will be performing regulator maintenance on Circuit 3 on Monday, November 15, 2021 beginning at 8:30 a.m. This will require a planned outage of up to 8 hours.
The maintenance will affect the customers listed below:
Washington County Fair Grounds
City of Washington City Pool/Camper Bathrooms
City of Washington Ballfields
South side of US 36 west of E Street
Washington Motel
T-Mobile Tower
Gambino’s Pizza/Westside Wash
Mill Creek Retreat
Herrs Machine
Washington High/Elementary School
Washington County Communication Tower/Sheriff
City of Washington Water Wells 1,2,3
Colonial Acres
Barnes Addition – Washington, Lincoln, Jefferson Streets
Residential- South side of 6th street from E to F street
Residential – F Street from 6th Street north to College St both sides of street
Residential – 200 and 300 blocks of West 3rd on the north side
Residential – 3rd Street west of F Street both sides
Residential – 200 and 300 blocks of West 2nd on the south side
Residential – 2nd Street west of F Street both sides
Residential – Sunset Lane, Lamar Drive, Woodland Drive, Willow Drive, Crest Street, Bowen
Boston’s Well