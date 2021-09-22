UPDATE: Statewide Silver Alert Canceled

JEFFERSON COUNTY – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) that Kenneth Klenklen, 59, of Ozawkie, the subject of a Statewide Silver Alert, was discovered deceased Tuesday, Sept. 21, in a remote area of western Jefferson County. The silver alert is now canceled.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office wishes to extend their sincere condolences to the Klenklen family on the loss of their loved one. The Sheriff’s Office also wants to offer their appreciation to the public, the Kansas Highway Patrol, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, and the Valley Falls Fire Department, who provided invaluable assistance in the recovery of Mr. Klenklen.

Should anyone have any further information in regards to Mr. Klenklen`s disappearance, please contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 785-863-2351.