92.1 F
Salina
Tuesday, August 31, 2021
HomeKNDY Local News
KNDY Local News

Education Officials Stopping Sept. 1st in Marysville, Hiawatha and Emporia for Success Tour

By Derek Nester

Kansas Commissioner of Education Dr. Randy Watson is once again facilitating community conversations across the state to gather feedback on the state’s vision for K-12 education.

The Kansans Can Success Tour is a 50-city event. Commissioner Watson, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Brad Neuenswander and members of the Kansas State Board of Education will gather community input on the current direction for Kansas K-12 education and share progress made toward achieving the vision established by the Kansas State Board of Education.

The 2021 tour is a follow-up to the Kansas Children. Kansas’ Future. community conversations tour that took place in 2015. Using the feedback gathered from more than 2,000 parents, educators, legislators, school board members, business community members and more, the State Board created a new vision for education: Kansas leads the world in the success of each student.

Now, nearly six years later, we are again asking you to lend your voice to the conversation. These free events are open to everyone, including members of the media. If possible, attendees are asked to bring a laptop, cell phone or tablet for an interactive portion of the presentation.

For a complete list of stops and more information, visit https://www.ksde.org/Agency/Fiscal-and-Administrative-Services/Communications-and-Recognition-Programs/Vision-Kansans-Can/Success-Tour.

The itinerary for Wednesday Sept. 1, is as follows:
TIME DISTRICT EVENT LOCATION

  • 9-10:30 a.m. Marysville USD 364 – Landoll Lanes, 2005 Center St. Marysville
  • 1-2:30 p.m. Hiawatha USD 415 – Fisher Center, 201 E. Iowa St., Hiawatha
  • 6-7:30 p.m. Emporia USD 253 – Clint Bowyer Building, Lyon County Fairgrounds,
    2700 W. US-50 Highway, Emporia
Previous articleKFB Legal Foundation Announces Grant Encouraging Practice In Rural Areas
Next articleGovernor Laura Kelly Announces Kansans Vaccinated at Select Dillons Stores Eligible for $100
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Related Articles

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Stay Connected

496FansLike
104FollowersFollow
511FollowersFollow
- Advertisement -

More Headlines

Load more

Sunflower State Radio is owned and operated by Dierking Communications, Inc.

Copyright © 2021 Dierking Communications, Inc.

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.