Education Officials Stopping Sept. 1st in Marysville, Hiawatha and Emporia for Success Tour

Kansas Commissioner of Education Dr. Randy Watson is once again facilitating community conversations across the state to gather feedback on the state’s vision for K-12 education.

The Kansans Can Success Tour is a 50-city event. Commissioner Watson, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Brad Neuenswander and members of the Kansas State Board of Education will gather community input on the current direction for Kansas K-12 education and share progress made toward achieving the vision established by the Kansas State Board of Education.

The 2021 tour is a follow-up to the Kansas Children. Kansas’ Future. community conversations tour that took place in 2015. Using the feedback gathered from more than 2,000 parents, educators, legislators, school board members, business community members and more, the State Board created a new vision for education: Kansas leads the world in the success of each student.

Now, nearly six years later, we are again asking you to lend your voice to the conversation. These free events are open to everyone, including members of the media. If possible, attendees are asked to bring a laptop, cell phone or tablet for an interactive portion of the presentation.

For a complete list of stops and more information, visit https://www.ksde.org/Agency/Fiscal-and-Administrative-Services/Communications-and-Recognition-Programs/Vision-Kansans-Can/Success-Tour.

The itinerary for Wednesday Sept. 1, is as follows:

TIME DISTRICT EVENT LOCATION