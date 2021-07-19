Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 7/12/2021

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with Keith Bramhall, chairman, Barbara Kickhaefer, member, Fritz Blaske, member and Sandra Wilson County Clerk present for the meeting. Bennett Frese with the Marysville Advocate was also present for the meeting.

Commissioner Bramhall called the meeting to order at 8:30 a.m. The meeting was opened with the flag salute.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the minutes of the 7/6/21 meeting and the agenda for today’s meeting. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Elizabeth M. Olson, Hiawatha, KS

For Contract Attoreny Fee (June 11 – July 8, 2021)

$2,100.00-District Court Fund-P.O. #6451

Jackson Co Medical Examiner, Kansas City, MO

For Autopsy

$2,300.00-County General (Coroner) Fund-P.O. #6468

Lineage

For Contract Charges – postage machine lease

$1,612.80-County General Fund-P.O. #6467

Feldkamp Furniture, Marysville, KS

For Carpet Clerk/Election offices

$5,868.00-County General (Courthouse) Fund-P.O. #6469

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig met with the Board.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Seneca Ready Mix, Seneca, KS

For 19 cubic yards concrete

$2,740.76-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109211

Bramhall Dozer Service, Inc., Vermillion, KS

For 37 hours machine hire; 8 ½ hrs labor

$7,952.50-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109210

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig reported that the county bridge crew is continuing to work on the Tumbleweed Road bridge. Last week the Board discussed offering the Escort program once again to treat Sericea Lespedeza, more information and requirements can be acquired by contacting the Marshall County Public Works department.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to offer the Escort program beginning August 2, 2021. Unanimous.

Commissioner Blaske and Commissioner Bramhall were both contacted in regards to a township road that was recently graded and a large trench was left in front of a pasture gate, making it inaccessible. Public Works Administrator Mike Craig was advised to contact the township officers to have this fixed.

Chuck Tryon with the City of Waterville met with the Board. The City is rebuilding the mulch in the city park. They have received a grant for part of the project but are in need of additional funds. The City of Waterville is asking for a donation from the County from the Special Parks fund. Commissioner Bramhall asked Mr. Tryon to bring the Board a plan for the improvement along with the dollars they have secured and what is remaining on the project. The Board is holding their weekly meeting at the Fair Board office on Monday, July 19 and he was told he can drop this information off there.

Logan Township has provided a recommendation of Jerry Stohs to fill the Township Clerk vacancy due to the recent passing of Dave Stohs.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the appointment of Jerry Stohs as Logan Township Clerk. Unanimous.

Agency on Aging Director Ashley Lyhane met with the Board. She contacted a locksmith out of Manhattan to compare parts and prices on a recently repaired door. The Board deemed that the local locksmith is more cost effective and should continue to utilize their services.

Agency on Aging Director Ashley Lyhane presented bids for door from Edelman-Lyon, Kansas City, MO for doors at the Helvering Center. The following bids were received:

South doors (bus doors) $ 6,640.00

Front Doors $ 7,300.00

Big Back Room Door $ 3,200.00

TOTAL $16,100.00

Mrs. Lyhane reported that she does not have the money budgeted this year to replace all of the doors but felt that the priority this year is the South doors (bus doors) and the other doors can be spent out of next year’s budget.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the bid from Edelman-Lyon, Kansas City, MO to replace the South doors (bus doors) in the amount of $6,640.00. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve the vouchers as presented and issue manual warrants. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve the following Home Sewer bills to be paid out of the appropriate account. Unanimous.

State Treasurer – Register & Transfer Agent Fee (re-finance) $ 563.75

Ranson Financial – re-finance issuance fees $2,500.00

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the following Neighborhood Revitalization applications. Unanimous.

Taylor Musil, 1747 Tumbleweed Rd, Frankfort, 60 x 100 shop.

Ron & Kathy Haug, 201 N 4th St, Axtell, KS, 40 x 50 machine shed

Don Mathewson, 276 26th Rd, Summerfield, KS, New house with attached garage

BR Self Storage, 319 W 6th St, Blue Rapids, KS, 30 x 100 storage facility

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve Resolution #20-21-07-12-1 to adopt the Fourth Amended and Restated Bylaws and Interlocal Cooperation Agreement for the Kansas County Association Multiline Pool (KCAMP). Unanimous.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve and sign the Fourth Amended and Restated Bylaws and Interlocal Cooperation Agreement for the Kansas County Association Multiline Pool as of June 17, 2021. Unanimous.

Leslie Jeter with Emergency Management Dept., Carlotta Sunderland and John Albright with Swindoll, Jantzen, Hawke & Loyd met with the Board to discuss the American Rescue Plan to gather information regarding what the Board is wishing to spend some of the dollars on. Ms. Sunderland reported that these dollars can be used to extend charitable contributions from the SPARKS money, premium pay for essential workers with low income, County revenue loss and various infrastructure projects. The funds can be put in an interest bearing account and the interest can be used with no restrictions. There are several elements of the proposed new jail that could be considered for these dollars. Ms. Sunderland will reach out to Sheriff Tim Ackerman and architect Jeff Lane with TreanorHL to discuss some of these options. Mental Health is a big push for use of the American Rescue Funds and the Board will explore ways to contribute to this area. The County will need to ensure that a Conflict of Interest Policy and a Procurement Policy are on file.

Debbie Trahan with Computer Information Concepts (CIC) presented the Board with a Power Point handout and information for switching the current computer tax package from Aumentum to CIC. Aumentum is a data based system whereas CIC is a web based system and is more real time information. The new software/hardware would allow for better budgetary, accounts payable and accounts receivable tracking as well as online options for the appraiser’s office for constituents to file online personal property renditions. The proposed cost of the conversion to the new system including hardware/software is $244,560.00 with a yearly maintenance fee of $48,435.00.

County Counselor Jason Brinegar and Public Works Administrator Mike Craig met with the Board. The Board was informed that cattle guard crossings were placed on Unicorn Road without the approval of the township and without the required permitting. The landowner sought permission from the Waterville Township Board to place the cattle guards at each end of Unicorn Road and at the entrance of the cemetery located along that road. The Township denied this request. The cattle guards were placed anyway and the township has given the landowner 10 days to remove them. At the advice of County Counselor Jason Brinegar, the Board feels that the Township has jurisdiction in this matter and stands behind their decision.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to go into executive session for 5 minutes at 12:27 p.m. for attorney-client privileged discussions for potential land acquisition with the Board and County Counselor Jason Brinegar present, to return to open session in the Board meeting room at 12:32 p.m. Unanimous.

The Board resumed opened meeting in the Board meeting room at 12:32 p.m. No action was taken as a result of this executive session.

County Counselor Jason Brinegar is still waiting to hear back from Attorney General’s office in regards to setting up a time to have KOMA training.

Commissioner Kickhaefer will set up a time for Kristina Dietrick to come discuss with the Board what type of leadership training is desired.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to adjourn the meeting at 12:50 p.m. Unanimous. The next regularly scheduled Board meeting will be held on Monday, July 19, 2021 beginning at 8:30 a.m. at the Marshall County Fair Board office located in Blue Rapids, KS.