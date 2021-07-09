$4 Million in Community Development Block Grants to Promote Job Retention for Small Businesses Announced

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly announced today the third round of Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus Response Supplement (CDBG-CV) awards, distributing nearly $4 million to 25 Kansas communities to promote business retention for small businesses affected by the pandemic.

“Kansas continues to experience record economic success, bringing in jobs and business investment at historic levels,” Governor Kelly said. “These grant funds will support that momentum by ensuring small Kansas businesses can maintain their workforce. We’ll continue to focus strategic investments that will create a stronger, more resilient economy to help Kansas businesses and families succeed.”

CDBG-CV is administered by the Kansas Department of Commerce. The two previous grant rounds in this category awarded cities and counties with projects pertaining to economic development and meal programs. However, unlike previous rounds, these grants are available specifically to ensure job retention for Kansas businesses with under 50 employees.

“Kansas’ economic recovery is a critical step in truly returning to normal life,” Lieutenant Governor and Commerce Secretary David Toland said. “By emphasizing economic development funding specifically, we’re ensuring that businesses and employees don’t have to bear the brunt of an unprecedented pandemic. I’m pleased to know that these funds will help Kansans maintain their employment.”

The following communities are recipients of CDBG-CV awards.

CDBG funds are one of the Kansas Department of Commerce’s primary tools in supporting the state’s small, predominantly rural communities. CDBG-CV grants are part of the state’s allocation from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act and are designed to help Kansas communities respond to the needs of their residents and businesses during the reopening phase of the state.

For more information on CDBG-CV, please visit kansascommerce.gov/cdbg-cv.