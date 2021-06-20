KDHE, Sedgwick County Investigate Illnesses at Splash Park

Those who experienced symptoms asked to take online survey

(Sedgwick County, Kan.) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and the Sedgwick County Health Department are in the preliminary stages of investigating several individuals with diarrheal illness who had visited Tanganyika Wildlife Park in Goddard, Kan., just west of Wichita. KDHE became aware of the possible link between the cases on Friday, June 18 and began investigation the same day. Tanganyika Wildlife Park voluntarily closed the Splash Park on June 18 immediately after learning of the illnesses.

If you experienced symptoms of fever, diarrhea or vomiting after visiting Tanganyika Wildlife Park on or after May 28, 2021, please take this survey at https://tinyurl.com/kdhesplash.

If you live in Sedgwick County, and do not have access to a computer to complete the survey, contact the Sedgwick County Health Department via email at DiseaseReporting@sedgwick.gov or call the COVID-19 line at 316-660-1022 (press 1 to leave a message). Sedgwick County is working to set up a separate, non-COVID phone line which will be released this week.

If you live outside of Sedgwick County and do not have access to a computer to complete the survey, please contact your local health department.

This is very early in the investigation. As KDHE and Sedgwick County continue to further investigate and work with Tanganyika Wildlife Park, updates will be provided to the public and patrons of the park.