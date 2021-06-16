Bridge Replacement On U.S. 24 In Mitchell County Begins Monday

The Kansas Department of Transportation will begin work on Monday, June 21 to replace the bridge on U.S. 24 over Brown Creek in Mitchell County. The bridge is located about 7.5 miles east of K-128.

During the first phase of construction, traffic speed will be reduced to 50 mph while a temporary roadway known as a shoo-fly is constructed. During the second phase of construction, traffic speed will be reduced to 35 mph and carried through construction via the shoo-fly during bridge replacement. Drivers should expect minimal delays, not exceeding five minutes.

King Construction Co. Inc. of Hesston is the primary contractor for this $1.95 million project. The contractor has scheduled work to be completed by March 2022.

KDOT urges all motorists to be alert and obey the warning signs when approaching and driving through a work zone. Check kandrive.org for updates and more information.