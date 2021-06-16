103 F
Salina
Wednesday, June 16, 2021
Bridge Replacement On U.S. 24 In Mitchell County Begins Monday

By Derek Nester

The Kansas Department of Transportation will begin work on Monday, June 21 to replace the bridge on U.S. 24 over Brown Creek in Mitchell County. The bridge is located about 7.5 miles east of K-128.

During the first phase of construction, traffic speed will be reduced to 50 mph while a temporary roadway known as a shoo-fly is constructed. During the second phase of construction, traffic speed will be reduced to 35 mph and carried through construction via the shoo-fly during bridge replacement. Drivers should expect minimal delays, not exceeding five minutes.

King Construction Co. Inc. of Hesston is the primary contractor for this $1.95 million project. The contractor has scheduled work to be completed by March 2022.

KDOT urges all motorists to be alert and obey the warning signs when approaching and driving through a work zone. Check kandrive.org for updates and more information.

Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

