Severe Weather is likely across the Tri-State Region on Wednesday. Expect the potential for large hail, high winds and tornadoes. The greatest threat for storms will be between the hours of 5:00 PM to 11:00 PM CT. Now is the time to make sure you know where your safe place is and be prepared!

