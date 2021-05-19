69.5 F
Cloud County Community College Easing COVID Restrictions

By Derek Nester

Starting Monday, May 17, Cloud County Community College began to ease its COVID-19 restrictions.

Following CDC guidelines, and state and local orders, the mandatory mask requirement at both the Concordia and Geary County campuses has been lifted. Masks will no longer be required to enter campus buildings, but temperature screening kiosks will remain in place. At the Concordia campus, all employees, students and visitors are to enter at either entrance two or three and self-screen using the kiosks. At the Geary County campus, self-screening will take place at each building entrance.

Beginning June 1, social distancing guidelines will be eased in the classrooms at both campuses. Desks and seats will be three feet apart, rather than six feet. The screening kiosks will be removed from the entrances, and all faculty, staff, students, and visitors will be asked to self-screen prior to arriving on campus.

On August 1, all COVID restrictions at Cloud County will be removed. When students arrive on campus to begin the Fall 2021 semester, there will be no social distancing in the classrooms or mask requirements.

Nursing clinical sites may require students to wear a mask, and instructors may still ask students in lab classes to wear a mask if three feet of social distance cannot be maintained.

This is a fluid plan, and is subject to change without notice, pending approval by the college Board of Trustees.

Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

