66.4 F
Salina
Monday, May 17, 2021
HomeKansas Headlines
Kansas Headlines

Rep. Samsel Hit With Three Counts of Battery in Wellsville School Fracas

GOP House member accused of strange behavior as substitute teacher

By Derek Nester
Wellsville Republican Rep. Mark Samsel, left, faces three misdemeanor counts of battery stemming from a classroom disturbance at Wellsville High School. (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

By Tim Carpenter – Kansas Reflector

TOPEKA — The Franklin County attorney compounded legal challenges Monday for a Republican state legislator entangled in a classroom disturbance at Wellsville High School.

County attorney Brandon Jones filed a criminal complaint against state Rep. Mark Samsel, of Wellsville, charging him with three counts of misdemeanor battery with two students approximately 15 years of age. The students are identified in the complaint by their initials and birth year.

Samsel, 36, was allegedly involved in a bizarre series of events April 28 while serving as a substitute teacher at the high school. Students documented his bombastic speeches about God’s fury, the Bible, masturbation, procreation, suicide and other subjects and those recordings eventually made it onto social media platforms.

He also was accused of kicking a male student in the groin and granting other students permission to do likewise.

Samsel, who is an attorney, is scheduled to appear at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in Franklin County District Court in front of Magistrate Judge Kevin Kimball.

House Speaker Ron Ryckman, an Olathe Republican, said he was concerned about the filing of charges against Samsel. He said the safety of school children was one of his highest priorities.

“The judicial process must now be allowed to work to determine what happened here and, if necessary, what penalties should be assessed,” Ryckman said.

In legal terms, Samsel was accused of “unlawfully and knowingly or recklessly cause bodily harm to another person” or “knowingly cause physical contact with another person” in a “rude, insulting or angry manner.”

Misdemeanor battery in Kansas carries a penalty of up to six months in the county jail as well as a maximum fine of $1,000.

The county attorney’s complaint lists more than three dozen possible witnesses, including students and law enforcement officers.

“As with all criminal defendants, Samsel is presumed innocent until otherwise proven guilty and convicted in a court of law,” the prosecutor said in a statement. “The Franklin County attorney’s office has no other comment on this case at this time.”

Samsel posted statements on social media declaring his classroom commentary was part of a staged drama and that no student was in danger. He said some people didn’t understand his remarks, but was confident “God has me exactly where He needs me.”

In aftermath of the incident, Samsel has been banned from Wellsville school property and school events for one year and convinced to resign from the board of trustees at Missouri Valley College.

Previous articleRetirement Reception To Be Held Friday In Honor Of Dr. John Ryan
Next articleHow A Plan To Boost Kansas-Nebraska Tourism Got Wrapped Up In Fears of a 30×30 ‘Land-Grab’
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Related Articles

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Stay Connected

437FansLike
33FollowersFollow
244FollowersFollow
- Advertisement -

More Headlines

Load more

Sunflower State Radio is owned and operated by Dierking Communications, Inc.

Copyright © 2021 Dierking Communications, Inc.

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.