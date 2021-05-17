66.4 F
How A Plan To Boost Kansas-Nebraska Tourism Got Wrapped Up In Fears of a 30×30 ‘Land-Grab’

By Derek Nester
Angel Cushing, a north-central Kansas resident who opposes the proposed National Heritage Area designation in Kansas and Nebraska, speaks at a May 13 meeting in Marshall County, Kansas, as Norman Kincaide, a Colorado activist who opposes National Heritage Areas, looks on. (Screen capture from Facebook live video)

By Jacob Fischler – Kansas Reflector

It started as a research project.

University of Nebraska landscape architecture professor Kim Wilson asked her students in 2016 to brainstorm a way to increase tourism in Red Cloud, Nebraska, the childhood home of renowned writer Willa Cather, just north of the Kansas border.

The class found that more than 255 historic sites dot the sweeping Kansas and Nebraska farmland and prairies surrounding Red Cloud, where a national center draws literary fans eager to visit the place Cather described in her early 20th century novels.

Law signed by Reagan

Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester

