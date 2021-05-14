KSDE Announces Local Governor’s Scholars Program Recipients

The Kansas State Department of Education has announced the 2021 Governor’s Scholars program recipients.

The Governor’s Scholars Program has been recognizing outstanding graduating seniors who finished in the top one percent of their high school graduating class for the past 38 years. Scholars are selected from accredited public and private schools in the state. This program is coordinated for the Governor by the Confidence in Kansas Public Education Task Force.

This year’s Governor’s Scholars recipients from the KD Country 94 listening area include: