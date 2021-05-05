68 F
Kansas Headlines

UPDATE: Found Safe – Kansas Amber Alert For Missing Garden City Child

By Derek Nester

Child and vehicle located in abandoned Tahoe in Finney County. Child is unharmed. No suspect located at this time. The KBI appreciates the assistance of the public and media in today’s event.

———– Update:
Twitter running at 6:54am with information and images. https://twitter.com/ksamberalert

———– Full Alert:

Amber Alert Notice

————
Abductee(s):
————
Name: Sebastian Bautista
Height: 2 feet inches
Weight: 40
Hair Color: Black
Eye Color: Brown
Age: 1 year 2 months
Gender: Male
Description: He is wearing a grey shirt and grey shorts, and has notably long brown hair.
Last Seen: at 4101 East US-50, Garden City, KS – in the backseat of the listed vehicle.

———–
Suspect(s):
———–
No known suspects at this time

———–
Vehicle(s):
———–
License: 336FWK
Make: Chevrolet
Model: Tahoe
Color: White
Year: 2011
Description:

——————-
Latest Information:
——————-
2021-05-05 06:48:02.068: On 05-05-2021, at 6:30 a.m., the Garden City Police Department provided the following information to the KBI:

At approximately 5:00 a.m., the mother of 14 month-old Sebastian placed him in her 2011 Chevrolet Tahoe (white in color) to take him to the babysitter.  She went back into her residence briefly, and then saw the vehicle leaving her driveway with an unknown suspect driving.  The vehicle departed the area southbound.  The KBI believes that the child is in imminent danger and is requesting the assistance of the public.

Call 911 immediately if you have seen a missing child, suspect, or suspect’s vehicle.  If you have other information, call 911 or the Garden City Police Department at 620-276-1300.
Please call 911 or the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME.
Please visit http://www.ksamber.org for more information

