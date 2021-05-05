UPDATE: Found Safe – Kansas Amber Alert For Missing Garden City Child

Child and vehicle located in abandoned Tahoe in Finney County. Child is unharmed. No suspect located at this time. The KBI appreciates the assistance of the public and media in today’s event.

———– Update:

Twitter running at 6:54am with information and images. https://twitter.com/ksamberalert

———– Full Alert:

Amber Alert Notice

Abductee(s):

Name: Sebastian Bautista

Height: 2 feet inches

Weight: 40

Hair Color: Black

Eye Color: Brown

Age: 1 year 2 months

Gender: Male

Description: He is wearing a grey shirt and grey shorts, and has notably long brown hair.

Last Seen: at 4101 East US-50, Garden City, KS – in the backseat of the listed vehicle.

Suspect(s):

No known suspects at this time

Vehicle(s):

License: 336FWK

Make: Chevrolet

Model: Tahoe

Color: White

Year: 2011

Description:

Latest Information:

2021-05-05 06:48:02.068: On 05-05-2021, at 6:30 a.m., the Garden City Police Department provided the following information to the KBI:

At approximately 5:00 a.m., the mother of 14 month-old Sebastian placed him in her 2011 Chevrolet Tahoe (white in color) to take him to the babysitter. She went back into her residence briefly, and then saw the vehicle leaving her driveway with an unknown suspect driving. The vehicle departed the area southbound. The KBI believes that the child is in imminent danger and is requesting the assistance of the public.

Call 911 immediately if you have seen a missing child, suspect, or suspect’s vehicle. If you have other information, call 911 or the Garden City Police Department at 620-276-1300.

Please call 911 or the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME.

Please visit http://www.ksamber.org for more information