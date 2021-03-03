Go Catch Some Trout at Glen Elder!

February was obviously extremely cold, the lakes and ponds froze over, and the weather did not allow most anglers to venture outside for very long. The good news is that things have warmed up, the lakes and ponds are back open, and trout season is upon us.

March and April are traditionally the busiest months of the year when we see the most trout angling activity. Part of that is the warm spring weather we’ve all been waiting for during our winter hibernation but this is also the time when KDWPT stocks extra trout to make angling even better.

The Glen Elder park pond has already received three trout stockings this winter but just received its fourth stocking on Tuesday morning, March 2nd. This was actually a double load with 800 pounds and approximately 1,500 fish stocked. These are again quality rainbow trout that average 1.8 fish per pound. As always, a few of the golden rainbows are mixed in as well.

Fishing is good around the entire pond but many anglers enjoy fishing off the dock and on the east shore near the dam. Velveeta cheese, corn, and Powerbait likely catch the most trout when fished on the bottom with small hooks and a split shot or two. Some anglers prefer to use worms and salmon eggs while others target fish with artificial lures including Panther Martins, roostertails, small spoons, and even roadrunners.

Special regulations apply while fishing trout waters between November 1st and April 15th. All anglers 16 and older are required to purchase a trout permit ($14.50) if they intend to fish the park pond which is valid for 365 days from the date of purchase. NEW FOR 2021, anglers 15 and younger are required to purchase a youth trout permit ($7). In addition, all residents 16 through 74 years old and non-residents 16 and older must also have a valid fishing license. Trout permits are available at KDWPT offices, license vendors, county clerk offices, or online at http://www.ksoutdoors.com. The daily creel limit is 5 trout for all anglers with a trout permit. The possession limit is 15.