KDNS Local News

Go Catch Some Trout at Glen Elder!

By Derek Nester

Sports Headlines

KNDY Local Sports

Sub-State Basketball Tournaments Continue For Area Teams; KNDY Broadcast Coverage Announced

Bruce Dierking - 0
Tuesday night sub-state basketball quarterfinals saw the Marysville boys team advance with a 57-48 win over Sabetha. Second seed Marysville will face 3rd seed...
KNDY Local Sports

Heights Boys Advance, Lady Bulldogs Fall In Sub-State Basketball Monday

Bruce Dierking - 0
Monday night sub-state basketball quarterfinals saw the Valley Heights Mustangs defeat the Washington County Tigers 50-39 in boys play. Valley heights will host top...
Professional Sports

Royals Announce Extension With Hunter Dozier

Derek Nester - 0
SURPRISE, ARIZ. (March 1, 2021) – The Kansas City Royals announced today that they have agreed to a four-year contract extension with third baseman...
KNDY Local Sports

Sub-State Schedule Set For Area Teams; KNDY Broadcast Schedule Announced

Derek Nester - 0
Monday tips off sub state basketball, as the 6th seed Marysville Lady Bulldogs travel to Royal Valley, the number 3 seed. Fourth seed Washington...
KNDY Local Sports

Fredrickson Wins Wrestling Title; Bulldogs Compete Strong At State Wrestling

Bruce Dierking - 0
Marysville High School freshman Gable Fredrickson won the 113# championship in the class 1-2-3A State Wrestling Tournament Saturday at Salina. Senior Jack Hedke finished runner...
February was obviously extremely cold, the lakes and ponds froze over, and the weather did not allow most anglers to venture outside for very long. The good news is that things have warmed up, the lakes and ponds are back open, and trout season is upon us.
March and April are traditionally the busiest months of the year when we see the most trout angling activity. Part of that is the warm spring weather we’ve all been waiting for during our winter hibernation but this is also the time when KDWPT stocks extra trout to make angling even better.

The Glen Elder park pond has already received three trout stockings this winter but just received its fourth stocking on Tuesday morning, March 2nd. This was actually a double load with 800 pounds and approximately 1,500 fish stocked. These are again quality rainbow trout that average 1.8 fish per pound. As always, a few of the golden rainbows are mixed in as well.

Fishing is good around the entire pond but many anglers enjoy fishing off the dock and on the east shore near the dam. Velveeta cheese, corn, and Powerbait likely catch the most trout when fished on the bottom with small hooks and a split shot or two. Some anglers prefer to use worms and salmon eggs while others target fish with artificial lures including Panther Martins, roostertails, small spoons, and even roadrunners.

Special regulations apply while fishing trout waters between November 1st and April 15th. All anglers 16 and older are required to purchase a trout permit ($14.50) if they intend to fish the park pond which is valid for 365 days from the date of purchase. NEW FOR 2021, anglers 15 and younger are required to purchase a youth trout permit ($7). In addition, all residents 16 through 74 years old and non-residents 16 and older must also have a valid fishing license. Trout permits are available at KDWPT offices, license vendors, county clerk offices, or online at http://www.ksoutdoors.com. The daily creel limit is 5 trout for all anglers with a trout permit. The possession limit is 15.

Kansas Headlines

Agriculture News

Hearing for Proposed Adoption of Conservation Regulation

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN, Kansas — A public hearing will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, to consider the revision of a regulation...
Kansas Headlines

KDHE Launches Mobile Testing Unites

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) is launching three mobile testing units for COVID-19 in order to expand testing access...
Kansas Headlines

Some COVID-19 Tests Come With ‘Criminal’ Prices, Experts Say, So Get Tested For Free Instead

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service A year into the pandemic, COVID-19 testing has become easier to get — just not necessarily cheaper. If you...
Kansas Headlines

Investigation Continues After Three Wichita Police Officers Are Injured By Possible Booby Trap

Derek Nester - 0
By Tom Shine - Kansas News Service Local and federal authorities continue to investigate a shooting that injured three Wichita police officers. Police said the officers...
Kansas Headlines

Fraudsters Bilk Kansas Unemployment System For Up To $600M, Audit Concludes

Derek Nester - 0
By Sherman Smith - Kansas Reflector TOPEKA — A report issued Wednesday by the Legislature’s auditing division estimates up to $600 million in fraudulent unemployment claims may...
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Customers Left To Pay The Price After Winter Storm Sends Natural Gas Prices Soaring

Derek Nester - 0
By Brian Grimmett - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — Last February, the city of Cheney, Kansas – located just west of Wichita – paid about $2 per...
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Foster Care Providers Say They’ve Gotten Better, But Critics Say They Need To Do Better

Derek Nester - 0
By Nomin Ujiyediin - Kansas News Service The long-troubled foster care system in Kansas got hit with yet another complication over the last year. Pandemic complications...
Kansas Headlines

Ex-KU Med Center Official Pleads Guilty To Tax And Embezzlement Charges

Derek Nester - 0
By Dan Margolies - Kansas News Service A former administrator at the University of Kansas Medical Center pleaded guilty on Tuesday to bank fraud and...
