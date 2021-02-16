2.6 F
Regional Power Shortages, Record Chill Force More Blackouts In Kansas

Chuck Caisley, a senior vice president at Evergy, said the utility was ordered on by the Southwest Power Pool to shut off power on short notice, making it difficult to provide advance warning to customers. (Screen capture/Kansas Reflector)

Wilson Leads Kansas to 64-50 Victory Over Iowa State

Courtesy of Kansas Athletics AMES, Iowa – Kansas men’s basketball overcame a slow start and took down Iowa State,...
K-State Falls at Oklahoma State, 67-60

Courtesy of K-State Athletics STILLWATER, Okla. – K-State couldn't overcome a slow start offensively, as Oklahoma State picked...
Kansas Cruises to 97-64 Victory over Iowa State

Courtesy of Kansas Athletics LAWRENCE, Kan. – Four Jayhawks scored in double figures, including a team-high 19 points from...
OKC Thunder Announce Schedule Changes

OKLAHOMA CITY, Feb. 11, 2021 – The following changes to the Oklahoma City Thunder’s schedule were announced today by the NBA.
Royals Acquire Andrew Benintendi

KANSAS CITY, MO (February 10, 2021) – The Royals announced tonight they have acquired outfielder Andrew Benintendi and cash considerations from Boston...
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

By Sherman Smith – Kansas Reflector

TOPEKA — Operators of the regional power grid again ordered utilities to implement rolling blackouts Tuesday morning to conserve natural gas and electricity as bitterly cold temperatures plunged to double-digit negatives.

The rare, emergency action was a temporary response to skyrocketing natural gas prices, high demand for power and an unprecedented week of extreme wintry conditions for the middle swath of the country. The National Weather Service office in Topeka recorded an overnight low of -21, the seventh-coldest day ever, and a new record low for the third straight day.

Low temperatures combined with moisture created problems with wind turbines, access to natural gas and the burning of coal across the Southwest Power Pool, which manages a 17-state power grid.

The SPP on Monday declared its first-ever emergency and ordered all utilities to shut off power to rotating blocks of customers for 30-60 minutes. The order was reissued Tuesday morning and halted before noon, with the caveat that later blackouts may be needed.

In a briefing Tuesday morning, Chuck Caisley, a senior vice president at Evergy, said the SPP gave the utility 10 minutes to reduce its load. That provided virtually no time to give customers warning before shutting their power off, Caisley said.

On Monday, Evergy inflicted temporary blackouts on 34,000 customers in western Missouri and 18,000 in eastern Kansas. The utility began shutting off power to customers before 7 a.m. Tuesday.

“We try and pick places that will keep the grid balanced and stable and operational from our service territory, as well as where power is flowing in the Southwest Power Pool generally,” Caisley said. “That’s very complex. It’s done in a very short amount of time.”

Officials again asked residents to take action to conserve energy. And while Tuesday morning was the worst part of the forecast, temperatures were expected to remain below freezing until Friday.

The SPP in a statement Tuesday said the blackouts are necessary to force conservation of power.

“This is done as a last resort to preserve the reliability of the electric system as a whole,” the SPP statement said.

Kimberly Gencur Svaty, a lobbyist whose firm works with the energy industry, said the severe weather conditions caused natural gas wellheads to freeze, limiting access to pipelines. The problem escalated over the course of an usual week’s worth of increasingly cold weather.

The cost of natural gas was a normal $3 per mmbtu on Monday of last week, Gencur Svaty said. By Wednesday, the price had doubled.

The highest pricing in decades had during the polar vortex of 2014, when the cost was $34 per mmbtu, Gencur Svaty said. By Thursday, the price was up to $45. That’s when an ice storm hit Oklahoma and Texas.

“Madness ensued in the natural gas market,” she said.

When the markets closed at 5 p.m. Friday, natural gas prices from various pipelines ranged from $200 to the high $300s, Gencur Svaty said. On Monday, the cost soared past $500.

“The best thing that can happen right now, aside from temperatures rising, will be significant energy conservation on the part of everyone across the board — homeowners, businesses, everyone, and not just in Kansas. This is a region-wide situation,” Gencur Svaty said.

The Southwest Power Pool in 2020 received 31.3% of its power from wind, 30.9% from coal, 26.6% from natural gas, and 6.4% from nuclear. In Kansas, 43.3% of electricity comes from wind, 31.9% from coal, 19.5% from nuclear, and 5.1% from gas.

The power from wind turbines has been significantly reduced in recent days because by freezing hydraulics, moisture in the air and slow winds.

Kansas Sen. Mike Thompson, a Republican from Shawnee and former TV meteorologist who dismisses concerns about climate change, responded to the power shortages by posting on his Facebook page about the need for reduced reliance on renewable energy.

“Wind turbines are frozen up. Solar is useless,” Thompson said. “Due to the necessity of extra natural gas resources being diverted to excess quick ramping generating capacity when wind is not available, the natural gas supplies are being stretched to the limit.”

“Right now,” he said, “coal plants will be our savior in this frigid weather.”

Caisley, the Evergy executive, said the frigid weather also posed problems for coal power production.

Coal is stored outside, he said, and when it freezes, moisture makes the coal more like concrete. Crews have to break it apart and load it manually into the power plant.

“That takes a lot of time. It takes a lot of effort,” Caisley said. “And then ultimately, when the coal is burned, it doesn’t generate as much electricity as it normally would because of the moisture content and the temperature of the coal.”

Gencur Svaty said technology for renewables has grown significantly in the past 20 years, fundamentally changing the utility industry, and will continue to evolve. The holy grail is figuring out long-term battery storage, which would be a game-changer.

“I think you take this type of situation, and you say, we need to continue investing in technology, research and development in order to ensure that days like this don’t happen again, where we’re not scrambling across the board, and across power sectors,” Gencur Svaty said. “It’s not about coal versus natural gas versus wind. It’s about how do we ensure that we continue to invest in research and development, and deploying new technologies.”

SPP Restores Load, Anticipates Fluctuating Conditions will Continue to Evolve

On Monday, February, 15 at 11:30 a.m., the Southwest Power Pool (SPP), which balances electricity production and use for a 14-state region including Kansas, declared an Energy Emergency...
Second Case of UK Variant Identified in Kansas

TOPEKA – A second Kansas case of the United Kingdom, or UK, variant known as B.1.1.7, has been identified in Sedgwick County. The...
Extreme Temps Result in Southwest Power Pool Issuing Level 3 Alert

KEC Urges Electric Consumers to Reduce all Unnecessary Electricity Usage The Southwest Power Pool (SPP), which balances...
UPDATE: Level 3 Reached In Energy Consumption Across Region

BREAKING: Extreme cold weather has led to regionwide electricity use that exceeds available generation across the SPP service territory. SPP declared an EEA Level...
Ex-KU Med Center Official Pleads Guilty To Tax And Embezzlement Charges

By Dan Margolies - Kansas News Service A former administrator at the University of Kansas Medical Center pleaded guilty on Tuesday to bank fraud and...
How Elon Musk And A Mission To Mars Might Boost Internet Speeds In Rural Kansas

By David Condos - Kansas News Service GREAT BEND, Kansas — Joey Bahr walks out to the front of his yard along a blacktop county...
Kansas Hospitals Seek Help From Nearby States, But The Whole Midwest Faces A COVID Surge

By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Hospitals in Colorado and Nebraska are calling Kansas in desperate search of beds for coronavirus patients. But Kansas...
Kansas Republicans Keep Their 3 Congressional Seats; Davids Reelected In Kansas City Suburbs

By Stephan Bisaha Stephen Koranda, Nadya Faulx, Aviva Okeson-Haberman - Kansas News Service Democrats and Republicans in Kansas will keep their seats in the U.S....
Republicans Keep Kansas’ Open Senate Seat By Electing Roger Marshall

By Jim McLean - Kansas News Service OVERLAND PARK, Kansas — Kansas Republican U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall is moving up to the U.S. Senate after...
SPP Restores Load, Anticipates Fluctuating Conditions will Continue to Evolve

On Monday, February, 15 at 11:30 a.m., the Southwest Power Pool (SPP), which balances electricity production and use for a 14-state region including Kansas, declared an Energy Emergency...
Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 2/8/2021

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with Barbara Kickhaefer, member, Fritz Blaske, member, (Chairman Keith Bramhall arrived at the meeting...
