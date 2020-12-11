39.2 F
Wichita
Friday, December 11, 2020
KDNS Local News

Cloud Co. Comm. College Offering Adult Education, GED Classes

By Derek Nester

Sports Headlines

College Sports

Kansas Hosts Omaha Tonight At Allen Fieldhouse; Live on 95.5 KNDY & Z-96.3 The Lake

Derek Nester
LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 5/5 Kansas continues its five-game homestand when it hosts Omaha (2-4), Friday, Dec. 11, at 6 p.m., CT. The contest will...
College Sports

Salvador Perez named AL Comeback Player of the Year

Derek Nester
KANSAS CITY, MO (December 10, 2020) -- Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez has been named the American League’s Comeback Player of...
Professional Sports

Royals Upgrade CrownVision At Kauffman Stadium For 2021 Season

Derek Nester
KANSAS CITY, MO (December 10, 2020) – Throughout the offseason, the Kansas City Royals will be upgrading the CrownVision display board and the outfield...
College Sports

Kansas Football Game vs. Texas Canceled

Derek Nester
LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Texas at Kansas football game scheduled for Saturday, December 12 has been canceled due to the shutdown of...
Professional Sports

Kansas City Royals Announce 2021 Minor League Affiliation Invitations

Derek Nester
KANSAS CITY, MO (December 9, 2020) -- The Kansas City Royals are excited to announce that the organization has invited the following four communities...
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

Cloud County Community College will be offering adult education and GED classes in January in Concordia, Junction City and Clay Center.

The Adult Education program at CCCC offers an adult learning atmosphere to gain skills necessary for success at home and in the workplace. The classes are open to individuals 16 and older who are not enrolled in school. Basic skills and diploma preparation classes are offered afternoons and evenings in Concordia; mornings, afternoons, and evenings in Junction City; and afternoons in Clay Center to accommodate working adults’ schedules. Classes are small with both classroom and computer instruction.

Those who attend can also improve on basic skills in everyday reading, math and English, as well as learn employability skills while earning WorkReady Credentials. Computer skills are also a part of the courses, where students can gain basic Microsoft Word and Internet skills, and also earn technology certificates.

GED test preparation instruction is also available at all three locations. The centers are located at CCCC’s Concordia campus, at the Geary County campus in Junction City and at Dreams Unlimited in Clay Center.

All students must attend orientation before enrolling in classes. Students are to call for an orientation appointment. For Junction City, orientation appointments can be made Jan. 5-15, and for Concordia, orientation appointments can be made for Jan. 11-15. Orientation for Clay Center is January 13 and 14, and students must register by Jan. 12. The first day of classes at all three locations is January 19.

Students, faculty and staff at Cloud County will be required to wear a mask or face covering, especially when they are unable to maintain six feet of social distancing.

All classes are limited in size. For more information or to register for orientation in Concordia or Junction City, contact Debbie Kearn, ABE/GED Director, Cloud County Community College at (785) 243-1435, ext. 335 or (800) 729-5101, ext. 335. For information in the Clay Center area, call Kathy Dawson, Dreams Unlimited coordinator at (785) 632-2588.

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Headlines

KDWPT To Reduce Fishing License Fees Across Kansas

Derek Nester
PRATT – Anglers will soon pay less for daily fishing licenses in Kansas, beginning Jan. 1, 2021. On Nov. 19, the Kansas Wildlife, Parks...
Kansas Headlines

Two Men Shot Overnight In Pawnee County

Derek Nester
PAWNEE COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), and the Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after two men were shot overnight in...
Kansas Headlines

Governor Laura Kelly’s Commission on Racial Equity and Justice Releases Recommendations

Derek Nester
TOPEKA –Governor Laura Kelly today announced that her Commission on Racial Equity and Justice has released to the public their initial report on...
Kansas Headlines

Two Former KHP Majors File Lawsuit, Claim Dismissals Echo Warning Not To Be ‘Subversive’

Derek Nester
By Tim Carpenter - Kansas Reflector TOPEKA — A pair of former Kansas Highway Patrol majors filed a federal lawsuit Friday challenging their dismissal as...
Kansas Headlines

Tax Reform Council Encourages Congress to Deliver Stimulus Bill, Support State/Local Aid

Derek Nester
The Kansas Governor’s Council on Tax Reform has joined Governor Laura Kelly and countless small businesses and individuals in encouraging Congress to support enactment...
Kansas News Service

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Hospitals Seek Help From Nearby States, But The Whole Midwest Faces A COVID Surge

Derek Nester
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Hospitals in Colorado and Nebraska are calling Kansas in desperate search of beds for coronavirus patients. But Kansas...
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Republicans Keep Their 3 Congressional Seats; Davids Reelected In Kansas City Suburbs

Derek Nester
By Stephan Bisaha Stephen Koranda, Nadya Faulx, Aviva Okeson-Haberman - Kansas News Service Democrats and Republicans in Kansas will keep their seats in the U.S....
Kansas Headlines

Republicans Keep Kansas’ Open Senate Seat By Electing Roger Marshall

Derek Nester
By Jim McLean - Kansas News Service OVERLAND PARK, Kansas — Kansas Republican U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall is moving up to the U.S. Senate after...
Kansas Headlines

‘It Is Not Sustainable’: Kansas’ Online Teachers Are Overworked And Quitting

Derek Nester
WICHITA, Kansas — Less than a week into the new school year, the warning came: the school district’s COVID-19 learning plan expected too much from...
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Nursing Homes Still Waiting On Coronavirus Testing Gear From The Feds, And Can’t Afford Labs

Derek Nester
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Phillips County Retirement Center got a coronavirus testing machine this month from the U.S. Department of Health and...
Derek Nester
Derek Nester
Derek Nester
