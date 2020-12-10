63.6 F
Governor Laura Kelly’s Commission on Racial Equity and Justice Releases Recommendations

By Derek Nester

Kansas Football Game vs. Texas Canceled

Derek Nester - 0
LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Texas at Kansas football game scheduled for Saturday, December 12 has been canceled due to the shutdown of...
Read more
Kansas City Royals Announce 2021 Minor League Affiliation Invitations

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, MO (December 9, 2020) -- The Kansas City Royals are excited to announce that the organization has invited the following four communities...
Read more
Fort Hays State Takes Down K-State 81-68 At Bramlage Coliseum

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of K-State Athletics MANHATTAN, Kan. – Fort Hays State shot nearly 60 percent from the floor and placed six players in double figures in...
Read more
No. 5 Kansas Tops No. 8 Creighton in Thrilling Finish

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of Kansas Athletics LAWRENCE, Kan. – Behind a double-double and a 3-pointer in the final minute of play from Jalen Wilson, the No. 5 Kansas...
Read more
KSHSAA Votes to Allow Limited Attendance At Winter Sports Events

Dusty Deines - 0
On Friday, the Kansas State High School Activities Association Board of Appeals voted 7-1 in favor of having the KSHSAA Board of Directors revisit...
Read more
Derek Nester
TOPEKA –Governor Laura Kelly today announced that her Commission on Racial Equity and Justice has released to the public their initial report on law enforcement and policing in Kansas.

In June of 2020, Governor Laura Kelly signed Executive Order No. 20-48, establishing the Governor’s Commission on Racial Equity and Justice. The Commission was tasked with studying issues of racial equity and justice in Kansas. It began its work focusing on law enforcement and policing.

“I’m proud to see that the Commission has engaged with so many diverse communities and stakeholder groups across Kansas to compile recommendations that get to the heart of these issues,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “I implore legislators and law enforcement agencies across the state to take a close look at these recommendations and see how they can create real change for the communities they serve.”  

The governor appointed a diverse group of professionals from law enforcement, academia, public education, public health, local government, the justice system, and more to spearhead the Commission’s work. Over the past five months, the Commission met with dozens of stakeholders, community members, and law enforcement professionals across the state and collected input for recommendations on improving law enforcement interactions with the communities they serve.

The Commission, led by co-chairs Dr. Tiffany Anderson and Dr. Shannon Portillo, held five months of bi-weekly meetings and hosted 26 learning sessions with community members and stakeholders.

“We are thankful for the hundreds of community members, law enforcement professionals, and all those who took the time to candidly and selflessly present their ideas and expertise to help lead us to become a more equitable state,” said the co-chairs. “Through the many hours of virtual meetings, we have learned how dedicated so many fellow Kansans are to do what it takes to create a safer, more trusting, and more inclusive environment for all. Our work was given deeper meaning and value through their participation and recommendations.”

Last week, the Commission submitted to the Governor a report with more than 60 recommendations on ways that state agencies, the legislature, and local governments can take action to improve racial equity around law enforcement and policing in the state of Kansas. The recommendations address topics including law enforcement training, accountability, data collection, and behavioral health.

The Commission will convene today, Thursday, December 10, 2020, to discuss future topics of study. Commissioners will analyze racial equity and justice in the context of various systems in Kansas, such as mental health, education, housing, and economic opportunity. Per Executive Order No. 20-48, the Commission is tasked with submitting to the governor a second report by July 1, 2021, and a final comprehensive report by January 1, 2022.

Read the full report here.

See a summary of the report recommendations here.

Two Former KHP Majors File Lawsuit, Claim Dismissals Echo Warning Not To Be ‘Subversive’

Derek Nester - 0
By Tim Carpenter - Kansas Reflector TOPEKA — A pair of former Kansas Highway Patrol majors filed a federal lawsuit Friday challenging their dismissal as...
Read more
Tax Reform Council Encourages Congress to Deliver Stimulus Bill, Support State/Local Aid

Derek Nester - 0
The Kansas Governor’s Council on Tax Reform has joined Governor Laura Kelly and countless small businesses and individuals in encouraging Congress to support enactment...
Read more
CDC Announces Shortened COVID-19 Quarantine Periods

Derek Nester - 0
Counties may opt in to similar guidance in Kansas TOPEKA – In conjunction with the Centers for Disease Control...
Read more
KDHE Makes No Changes To Kansas Travel Quarantine List Criteria

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – There are no changes this week to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s (KDHE) travel quarantine list. Those needing to quarantine...
Read more

Kansas Hospitals Seek Help From Nearby States, But The Whole Midwest Faces A COVID Surge

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Hospitals in Colorado and Nebraska are calling Kansas in desperate search of beds for coronavirus patients. But Kansas...
Read more
Kansas Republicans Keep Their 3 Congressional Seats; Davids Reelected In Kansas City Suburbs

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha Stephen Koranda, Nadya Faulx, Aviva Okeson-Haberman - Kansas News Service Democrats and Republicans in Kansas will keep their seats in the U.S....
Read more
Republicans Keep Kansas’ Open Senate Seat By Electing Roger Marshall

Derek Nester - 0
By Jim McLean - Kansas News Service OVERLAND PARK, Kansas — Kansas Republican U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall is moving up to the U.S. Senate after...
Read more
‘It Is Not Sustainable’: Kansas’ Online Teachers Are Overworked And Quitting

Derek Nester - 0
WICHITA, Kansas — Less than a week into the new school year, the warning came: the school district’s COVID-19 learning plan expected too much from...
Read more
Kansas Nursing Homes Still Waiting On Coronavirus Testing Gear From The Feds, And Can’t Afford Labs

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Phillips County Retirement Center got a coronavirus testing machine this month from the U.S. Department of Health and...
Read more

