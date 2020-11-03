64.1 F
Second Resident Death Reported At Ellsworth Correctional Facility

By Derek Nester

KNDY Local Sports

Twin Valley League All-League Volleyball Announced

Derek Nester - 0
The 2020 edition of the Twin Valley League All-League teams have been announced. FIRST TEAM Centralia Jr 5 Avery Deters Outside Hitter Clifton-Clyde Sr 2 Kiara Knox Outside Hitter Frankfort Sr 2 Mariah Broxterman Hitter Hanover So 23 Ceegan Atkins Outside Hitter Hanover Jr 17 Madison Bruna Middle Hitter Hanover Jr 20 Avery Behrends Setter Linn Jr 20 Kyrah...
Chiefs Defeat Jets, 35-9 at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday

Derek Nester - 0
The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the New York Jets, 35-9 at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday afternoon behind a stellar effort from quarterback...
MLS announces cancellation of Sporting KC’s regular season home finale vs. Minnesota United FC

Derek Nester - 0
Major League Soccer announced today that Sporting Kansas City’s regular season home match against Minnesota United FC on Sunday, Nov. 1, at...
Mountaineers Take Down Wildcats 37-10 Saturday In Morgantown

Derek Nester - 0
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Taking the field as a road underdog on Saturday afternoon wasn't new for No. 16 K-State. Leaving after a 37-10 loss to...
Cyclones Wreck Jayhawks 52-22 Saturday At Memorial Stadium

Derek Nester - 0
LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Iowa State Cyclones used a strong first quarter Saturday to get by the Kansas Jayhawks 52-22 at David Booth Kansas...
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

TOPEKA, Kansas – An Ellsworth Correctional Facility (ECF) resident who died Monday, November 2 had tested positive for COVID-19. This is second resident death from ECF, and the ninth resident death related to COVID-19 for the department.

The resident was moved October 28 to the Lansing Correctional Facility (LCF) COVID-19 Management Unit (CMU) after testing positive for the virus. He was transported from LCF to the hospital on October 29.

The resident was a 76-year-old while male with underlying medical concerns that contributed to his condition.

He was serving a 176 months sentence for two counts of aggravated indecent solicitation of a child and aggravated endangerment of a child.

The Ellsworth Correctional Facility opened in 1988. Serving only males, the Central Unit provides housing for 820 multi-custody residents and the East Unit provides housing for 95 minimum-custody residents.

For current information on COVID-19 in Kansas, and to sign up for updates, go to the KDHE COVID-19 Resource Center at kdhe.ks.gov/coronavirus. For information on KDOC’s response to COVID-19, visit https://www.doc.ks.gov/kdoc-coronavirus-updates.

Kansas tax revenue $62 million above estimate in October to sustain positive trend

Derek Nester - 0
By Tim Carpenter - Kansas Reflector TOPEKA — Kansas’ individual income, retail sales as well as liquor and cigarette tax collections surged in October to...
UPDATED: LOCATED SAFE. KANSAS AMBER ALERT – 2 Girls From Kansas City, Kansas

Derek Nester - 0
The two missing girls were located safe. The Amber Alert has been cancelled. Amber Alert Notice
ACLU of Kansas Files Complaint For Ellis County Election Worker Over Lack of Mask Mandate

Derek Nester - 0
By Sherman Smith - Kansas Reflector TOPEKA — The American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas is seeking an investigation into the refusal of the Ellis...
Lyons Man Charged With Attempted Capital Murder In Connection With Rice County Shootings

Derek Nester - 0
LYONS – (October 28, 2020) – A Lyons man has been charged with attempted capital murder in connection with the October 16 incident that...
‘It Is Not Sustainable’: Kansas’ Online Teachers Are Overworked And Quitting

Derek Nester - 0
WICHITA, Kansas — Less than a week into the new school year, the warning came: the school district’s COVID-19 learning plan expected too much from...
Kansas Nursing Homes Still Waiting On Coronavirus Testing Gear From The Feds, And Can’t Afford Labs

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Phillips County Retirement Center got a coronavirus testing machine this month from the U.S. Department of Health and...
Scathing Federal Inspection Pulls Curtain Back On One Of Kansas’ Deadliest Coronavirus Outbreaks

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service At a Kansas City, Kansas, nursing home, employees tested positive for COVID-19 and went back to work the...
Federal Prosecutors Defy Court Order In Cases Over Attorney-Client Recordings In Leavenworth

Derek Nester - 0
By Dan Margolies - Kansas News Service The U.S. Attorney’s office in Kansas City, Kansas, says it will no longer cooperate with cases brought by...
Emails Show Kansas Agencies Helped Keep Meatpacking Plants Open Despite Concerns About Coronavirus

Derek Nester - 0
By Corinne Boyer - Kansas News Service GARDEN CITY, Kansas — In mid-May, Finney County’s top public health physician sent an email to state health...
