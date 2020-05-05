Nebraska DHHS Conference Call Planned Concerning Medicaid

Lincoln – The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) will hold a public hearing Monday, May 18, at the Nebraska State Office Building to receive additional comments on proposed changes to Title 471, Chapter 10 of the Nebraska Administrative Code (NAC) – Hospital Services.

These regulations govern hospital services provided by enrolled providers to eligible clients under Nebraska’s Medicaid program. The proposed changes include a new process for public comments and a public hearing before any new rate methodology is made effective. Additionally, the Department removed duplicate statutory and inconsistent language in the regulations, restructured the regulatory chapter, and ensured compliance with the State Plan, other NAC chapters, federal law, and best practices.

Authority for these regulations is found in Neb. Rev. Stat. § 81-3117(7).

The hearing will be held at 10 a.m. CDT, Monday, May 18, at the Nebraska State Office Building, 301 Centennial Mall South, Lincoln, Nebraska, Lower Level Conference Room A.

Due to the current public health crisis, the agency will enforce any Directed Health Measure Order on the size of gatherings that is in effect at the time of the hearing. In order to encourage participation in this public hearing, a phone conference line will be available so that any member of the public may call in and provide oral comments. Those interested in doing so may call (888) 820-1398. The participant code is 3213662#.

Interested persons are also invited to submit written comments. Written comments must be postmarked or received by 5 p.m., CDT, the day of the hearing, and should be emailed to DHHS.Regulations@nebraska.gov, faxed to (402) 742-2382, or sent to DHHS Legal Services, 301 Centennial Mall South, P.O. Box 95026, Lincoln, NE 68509-5026. Any written comments will be part of the record and will be considered.

The draft regulations can be found at www.sos.ne.gov.