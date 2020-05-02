KWPT Commissioners Approve 2020-21 Waterfowl, Big Game Season Dates

PRATT – Due to social distancing measures, the Kansas Wildlife, Parks and Tourism (KWPT) Commission conducted a video conference for its April 23 public meeting. During the Public Hearing portion of the meeting, the Commission voted on several items, including 2020-2021 waterfowl and big game hunting season dates. The Commission also approved staff recommendations to maintain current duck hunting zone boundaries, and to split the current sandhill crane management unit into two separate zones – a central zone and a western zone – in an effort to create early-season hunting opportunities across western Kansas. With the new regulation in place, the sandhill crane hunting season will run Oct. 17 to Dec. 13, 2020, in the Western Zone and Nov. 11, 2020 to Jan. 7, 2021, in the Central Zone.
Other items voted on and approved by the Commission include:
- A provision that allows big game animals taken with an antlerless-only permit to be quartered in the field as long as sex organs remain naturally attached for proof of an animal’s sex during transport
- Draw-lock devices as legal archery equipment
- Expansion of Urban Deer Management Unit 19
- Including veterans and active military personnel in the early youth waterfowl seasons
Hunting season dates approved at the April 23 meeting are as follows:
WATERFOWL
Youth, Veteran and Active Military
High Plains Unit: Oct. 3-4, 2020
Low Plains Early Zone: Oct. 3-4, 2020
Low Plains Late Zone: Oct. 24-25, 2020
Low Plains Southeast Zone: Nov. 7-8, 2020
Teal
High Plains Unit: Sept. 19-27, 2020
Low Plains Zones: Sept. 12-27, 2020
Duck
High Plains Unit: Oct. 10, 2020 to Jan. 3, 2021 and Jan. 22-31, 2021
Low Plains Early Zone: Oct. 10 to Dec. 6, 2020 and Dec. 19, 2020 to Jan. 3, 2021
Low Plains Late Zone: Oct. 31, 2020 to Jan. 3, 2021 and Jan. 23-31, 2021
Low Plains Southeast Zone: Nov. 14, 2020 to Jan. 3, 2021 and Jan. 9-31, 2021
Goose
White-fronted geese: Oct. 31, 2020 to Jan. 3, 2021 and Jan. 23 to Feb. 14, 2021
Dark geese (Canada geese or other dark goose species, except white-fronted geese): Oct. 31-Nov. 1, 2020 and Nov. 4, 2020 to Feb. 14, 2021
Light geese (Snow and Ross’s geese): Oct. 31-Nov. 1, 2020 and Nov. 4, 2020 to Feb. 14, 2021
Light Goose Conservation Order: Feb. 15 to Apr. 30, 2021
Daily bag limit for ducks: Six ducks, including no more than five mallards (only two may be females), three wood ducks, two redheads, two canvasbacks and one scaup. Possession limit is three times the daily bag limit.
Daily bag limit for geese: Canada geese – six (possession limit – 18); white-fronted geese – two (possession limit six); and light geese – 50, (no possession limit).
Extended Falconry Season
Low Plains Unit: Feb. 24 to Mar. 10, 2021
ANTELOPE
Archery – Sept. 19-27, 2020, and Oct. 10-31, 2020
Muzzleloader – Sept. 28 to Oct. 5, 2020
Firearm – Oct. 2-5, 2020
ELK
Fort Riley
Muzzleloader – Sept. 1-30, 2020
Archery – Sept. 1-30, 2020
Firearm (for Any-Elk Permit Holders) – Oct. 1 to Dec. 31, 2020
Firearm (antlerless permit holders), First Segment – Oct. 1-31, 2020
Firearm (antlerless permit holders), Second Segment – Nov. 1-30, 2020
Firearm (antlerless permit holders), Third Segment – Dec. 1-31, 2020
Outside of Fort Riley
Muzzleloader – Sept. 1-30, 2020
Archery – Sept. 14 to Dec. 31, 2020
Firearm – August 1-31, 2020, Dec. 2-13, 2020, and Jan. 1 to March 15, 2021
DEER
Youth and Hunters with Disabilities – Sept. 5-13, 2020
Muzzleloader – Sept. 14-27, 2020
Archery – Sept. 14 to Dec. 31, 2020
Pre-rut Whitetail Antlerless-only – Oct. 10-12, 2020
Firearm – Dec. 2-13, 2020
Extended Whitetail Antlerless-only Firearm
Units 6, 8, 9, 10, and 17 – Jan. 1-10, 2021
Units 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 11, 14, and 16 – Jan. 1-17, 2021
Units 10A, 12, 13, 15, and 19 – Jan. 1-24, 2021
Extended Archery
Unit 19 – Jan. 25-31, 2021
For more information on the Commission, including future meeting details, visit ksoutdoors.com/KDWPT-Info/Commission.