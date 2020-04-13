Riley County Reports New COVID-19 Positive Case; County Total Now 21

(RILEY COUNTY, KS – April 13, 2020) One new positive case was identified in Riley County today bringing the local total to 21. The individual is currently in isolation at home. The Riley County Health Department is conducting contact tracing for the patient and any additional, pertinent details will be shared when they are available.

The number of positive cases in Kansas is still increasing, rising today to a total of 1,376 with 309 hospitalizations. Source: https://public.tableau.com/profile/kdhe.epidemiology#!/vizhome/COVID-19Data_15851817634470/KSCOVID-19CaseData

“The community is making great efforts to follow the CDC guidelines and we need to stay the course,” said Local Health Officer Julie Gibbs. “I am so proud of your hard work and if we keep it up, we will continue to slow the spread.”

Riley County Statistics for Monday, April 13, 2020: