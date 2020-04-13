Riley County Reports New COVID-19 Positive Case; County Total Now 21

By
Derek Nester
-

(RILEY COUNTY, KS – April 13, 2020) One new positive case was identified in Riley County today bringing the local total to 21. The individual is currently in isolation at home. The Riley County Health Department is conducting contact tracing for the patient and any additional, pertinent details will be shared when they are available.

The number of positive cases in Kansas is still increasing, rising today to a total of 1,376 with 309 hospitalizations. Source: https://public.tableau.com/profile/kdhe.epidemiology#!/vizhome/COVID-19Data_15851817634470/KSCOVID-19CaseData

“The community is making great efforts to follow the CDC guidelines and we need to stay the course,” said Local Health Officer Julie Gibbs. “I am so proud of your hard work and if we keep it up, we will continue to slow the spread.”

Riley County Statistics for Monday, April 13, 2020:

  • Total positive cases in Riley County Residents: 21
  • Total Recovered: 7
  • Total Hospitalized: 0
  • Pending test results: 6
  • Negative test results: 155

4-13 status type

4-13 age breakdown

4-13 gender breakdown

For more information about Riley County’s response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) threat, visit the Riley County website at https://www.rileycountyks.gov/covid19, follow RCHD on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Rileycountyhealthdepartment/ and Twitter @RileyCoHealth.

Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

