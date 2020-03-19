Strong To Severe Thunderstorms Possible This Evening

Widespread showers and thunderstorms will develop this morning, affecting most of the area. The severe risk with this initial round is fairly low. After a brief break in the late morning, storms could redevelop during the afternoon in areas north of I-70, before moving northeast out of the area. Storms could be severe, with large hail, damaging winds, and possibly a couple tornadoes.

Strong winds will be possible today and tonight across the entire area. Across portions of north-central Kansas, these winds will combine with low relative humidity to result in very high fire danger.

A roller coaster of March weather is expected across northeast Kansas the next few days. After showers and storms today, a strong cold front will drop weekend temperatures back to values more typical of winter, before warmer conditions gradually return early next week.