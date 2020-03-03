KDHE Announces COVID-19 Online Resource Center

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) today formally announced the launch of the agency’s online resource center for Kansans to learn more about COVID-19, the novel coronavirus, get answers to commonly asked questions about the virus and review other helpful information. The site is part of KDHE’s ongoing efforts to inform Kansans about the latest COVID-19 news and correct misinformation about the virus.

“The best thing Kansans can do is be informed,” Dr. Lee Norman, KDHE Secretary, said. “COVID-19 is a new virus and, as a result, many people have questions about it and how to keep their families safe. The COVID-19 resource center will provide a centralized location for Kansans to go to learn the most up-to- date information.”

The public can visit www.kdheks.gov/coronavirus to learn more about the virus. The site contains detailed information, answers to frequently asked questions and updated videos from Secretary Norman. Information will also be shared on KDHE’s social media channels.

“KDHE is working closely with local and federal authorities to ensure that every effort is made to keep Kansans safe and healthy,” Norman said. “In addition to educating yourself about the virus, the public can also take precautions to prevent the spread of it by doing simple things like washing your hands, practicing good hygiene techniques and staying home if you’re sick. This is the best defense to COVID- 19.”

The 2019 novel coronavirus infections were initially diagnosed in Wuhan City, China and have now been reported in 60 locations internationally, including cases in the United States. KDHE, along with its community partners, continue to investigate this illness.

If you have recently traveled to areas including China, Iran, Italy, Japan and South Korea and have developed fever with lower respiratory symptoms including cough and shortness of breath within 14 days of your travel or have had contact with someone with a laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19, stay home and call your healthcare provider.

For more information about COVID-19, visit KDHE’s website and Frequently Asked Questions at www.kdheks.gov/coronavirus and www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.