This week is Severe Weather Awareness Week and there will be a statewide tornado drill conducted on Tuesday, March 3rd at 10:00 a.m.

Annual severe storm spotters training is scheduled in Washington County Tuesday, March 24 at 7 p.m. at the Firehouse in Washington, in Marshall County Wednesday, March 25 at 7 p.m. at the Helvering Center in Marysville, and in Nemaha County Monday, March 30 at 7 p.m. at the Community Center in Seneca.