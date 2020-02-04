Tuttle Creek Lake Announces Stilling Basin Water Drawdown For Construction

MANHATTAN, Kan. — The Kansas City District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Tuttle Creek Lake wants patrons to know that construction associated with the Stilling Basin Rehabilitation project downstream of the dam, locally known as the tubes, has resumed.

The first stages of work for this construction will affect the lake level in the short term as well as areas below the dam around the stilling basin and downstream river pond area. The contractor will perform partial removal and repair of the final concrete basin wall section. To facilitate this repair work, the water will be drawn down in the stilling basin by opening the water control gate at the Rocky Ford Dam, which is downstream of Tuttle Creek Dam, allowing the river pond area and river channel between the two dams to be lowered several feet.

Outflow from Tuttle Creek will also be reduced during the repair work, with inflow into the lake expected to remain above this minimum planned outflow. The lake will also be lowered to elevation 1071.0, or about 1 foot below normal winter level to provide additional storage space. During the minimum outflow, the lake will slowly rise back up, the amount of which will be determined by the amount of precipitation received in the basin during the repairs.

Because of the disruption of this project during the 2019 flooding events at Tuttle Creek Lake, the completion period of this project has been extended, the picnic shelters and east side of the river in Outlet Park will continue to be closed during the 2020 recreation season.

Brian McNulty, Operations Project Manager at Tuttle Creek, said the work will likely continue for several months and asked for patience from park goers and fishermen during the extended construction period. The public is also reminded that the portion of the river channel, including pedestrian access along the river bank downstream of the stilling basin are clearly marked and continue to be closed. No public access, by boat, foot, or otherwise is allowed in the construction area below the dam.

For more information, contact the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Tuttle Creek Lake at (785) 539-8511.