Winter Mix Thursday Into Friday Morning

By
Derek Nester
-

A wintry mix is expected to occur across all of northeast Kansas Thursday night into Friday morning. Precipitation will likely start as all snow Thursday night, before transitioning southwest to northeast into sleet and freezing rain Friday morning. This will cause hazardous travel conditions for the morning commute. By Friday afternoon, conditions will improve as temperatures rise above freezing.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT
FROM MIDNIGHT THURSDAY NIGHT TO NOON FRIDAY
Issued: 314 PM CST Wed Jan 15 2020

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 511.

WHAT
Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting to 30 mph.

WHERE
Portions of central, east central, north central and northeast Kansas.

WHEN
From midnight Thursday night to noon CST Friday.

IMPACTS
Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.

Previous articleMarysville Basketball Games At Wamego Moved To Thursday 1/16
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR