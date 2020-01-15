Winter Mix Thursday Into Friday Morning

A wintry mix is expected to occur across all of northeast Kansas Thursday night into Friday morning. Precipitation will likely start as all snow Thursday night, before transitioning southwest to northeast into sleet and freezing rain Friday morning. This will cause hazardous travel conditions for the morning commute. By Friday afternoon, conditions will improve as temperatures rise above freezing.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT

FROM MIDNIGHT THURSDAY NIGHT TO NOON FRIDAY

Issued: 314 PM CST Wed Jan 15 2020

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 511.

WHAT

Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting to 30 mph.

WHERE

Portions of central, east central, north central and northeast Kansas.

WHEN

From midnight Thursday night to noon CST Friday.

IMPACTS

Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.