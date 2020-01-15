Marysville Basketball Games At Wamego Moved To Thursday 1/16

Due to the threat of winter weather on Friday, the Marysville at Wamego high school basketball games have been moved from Friday to Thursday. Junior Varsity games are scheduled to start at 4:30 p.m. We’ll have live play-by-play coverage of Classic Country 94.1 KNDY and kndyradio.com of the varsity girls and boys games.

Due to the basketball game change, the Homecoming Crowning will take place on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. in the Activity Center. Dance to follow.