Mail Truck Driver Sentenced For Theft

WICHITA, KAN. – A contract mail truck driver for the U.S. Postal Service was sentenced today to two years on federal probation for stealing money from the mail, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said. In addition, he was ordered to pay more than $3,000 restitution.

David A. Logan, 51, Fort Scott, Kan., pleaded guilty to two counts of mail theft. In his plea, he admitted stealing money from pieces of mail on his route. In one count, he admitted stealing two pieces of mail containing $50 and $675. In the other count, he admitted stealing three pieces of mail containing $100, $130 and $70. The crimes occurred in Chanute, Kan.

