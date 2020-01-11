Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 1/6/2020

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with David E. Baier, chairman, Keith Bramhall member, Barbara Kickhaefer member and Sandra Wilson Clerk present. Steve Boyda of Marysville was present to observe the meeting. Paul Kessinger with The Advocate arrived at the meeting at 9:09 a.m.

The Board of Commissioners called the meeting to order at 8:30 a.m.

The Board opened the meeting with the flag salute.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the minutes of the December 30, 2019 meeting. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by David E. Baier to pay the following Home Sewer bills out of the appropriate fund. Unanimous.

Linda Weber, wages $161.61

Dustin Tormondson, wages $184.70

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by David E. Baier to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Kansas Secretary of State, Topeka, KS

For 2020 Elvis fees

$2,500.00-Election Fund-P.O. #6145

North Central KS Reg Juvenile Detention Facility, Junction City, KS

For 1st quarter expense

$3,223.13-General (JV Detention) Fund-P.O. #6149

KWORCC, Topeka, KS

For 2020 Premium

$60,485.00-Workman’s Comp Fund-P.O. #6151

Henry M. Adkins & Sons, Inc, Clinton, MO

For 2020 Warranty/Maintenance

$2,615.00-Election Fund-P.O. #6144

North Central Regional Planning Commission, Beloit, KS

For 2020 Membership Dues

$3,500.00-General (Commissioners) Fund-P.O. #6152

Washington County Clerk’s Office, Washington, KS

For 4 County Share Sanitarian

$2,885.21-General (Co Sanitarian) Fund-P.O. #6147

KCAMP, Topeka, KS

2020 Liability Premium

$91,629.00-Tort Liability Fund-P.O. #6150

Kansas Association of Counties, Topeka, KS

For 2020 KAC Membership Dues

$3,470.38-General (Commissioners)-P.O. #6148

Henry M. Adkins & Son, Inc., Clinton, MO

For Annual License Fee

$4,140.00-Election Fund-P.O. #6146

Brad Lippert, Sabetha, KS

For Special Prosecution services

$8,730.00-General (Co Attorney) Fund-P.O. #6153

Andameds, Atlanta, GA

For Shingrix

$2,354.39-Health Fund-P.O. #6096

GSK, Atlanta, GA

For Shingrix

$5,539.76-Health Fund-P.O. #6095

KIPHS, Inc., Wichita, KS

For 2020 Calendar Year User license, upgrades & help desk

$3,199.30-Emergency Preparedness Fund-P.O. #6097

Dave’s Hardware, Axtell, KS

For 3-door cooler

$5,324.00-Agency on Aging Fund-P.O. #6020

Central Mechanical Construction, Manhattan, KS

For Replacing failed fan (3) units

$1,088.98-General (Sheriff) Fund-P.O. #6062

Central Mechanical Construction, Manhattan, KS

For Replaced compressor for kitchen unit

$2,985.00-General (Sheriff) Fund-P.O. #6065

Steven A. Kraushaar, Marysville, KS

For Contract attorney Fee (December 2019)

$3,000.00-District Court Fund-P.O. #6122

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig and Public Works Coordinating Supervisor Roy Yungeberg met with the Board.

The hopper trailer at the Landfill is starting to pull away from the sides and will be in need of repair or replacement.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig said the departments are staying busy hauling rock and cutting brush.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig reported that he will be purchasing the 2013 Dodge Pickup from the Sheriff’s office for the amount of $7,000.

County Clerk Sandra Wilson discussed with the Board the 2020 Budget and the differences between the department budget requests and the actuals in the budget. There are several departments who were not allotted the budget amount that they requested. There apparently was some misunderstanding between the Board’s wishes and the budget dollars that were plugged into the budget. It was the consensus of the Board that arrangements be made to visit with Mr. Scot Loyd of Swindoll, Janzen, Hawk & Loyd, LLC who helped prepare the 2020 budget to see how we can make adjustments.

County Counselor Jason Brinegar met with the Board.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to go into executive session at 9:30 a.m. for 5 minutes for attorney-client privileged discussions in order to assure compliance with the laws and evaluate legal risks with the Board and County Counselor Jason Brinegar present. Unanimous.

No action was taken as a result of the executive session.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to go into executive session at 9:37 a.m for 5 minutes for attorney-client privileged discussions regarding possible litigation with the Board and County Counselor Jason Brinegar present. Unanimous.

No action was taken as a result of the executive session.

County Counselor Jason Brinegar informed the Board that he has been approached by an individual wishing to purchase a couple of lots that were on the tax sale. As discussed in last week’s meeting, if the County chooses to sell any tax sale properties before a timeline of 6 months passes then the property must be sold for all back taxes and fees incurred. Mr. Brinegar has informed the interested party in this guideline and will proceed as requested.

The Board took no action regarding a petition for the United States Government asking the government to grant a legal holiday for the Native American Indians. This information was provided to the Board by Merle Whiteside from Roseville, IL.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve the following purchase order. Unanimous.

Marshall County Sheriff’s Dept, Marysville, KS

For 2013 Doge Pickup

$7,000,00-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109030

County Treasurer Jami Ellenbecker presented the Board with the end of year/month Treasurer’s report for their review. She also presented the Board with the IRP & CMV renewal list.

County Sheriff Dan Hargrave met with the Board. He has set up another jail information community meeting for Wednesday, January 22 starting at 6:00 p.m. at the Helvering Center.

Sheriff Hargrave asked the Board if they were interested in having Austin McMaster with USDA to come back and revisit some financing possibilities for the new jail. The application process will be approximately a month long.

Sheriff Hargrave did report that Deputy Josh Kenwothy hit a deer over the weekend.

Judge Patton stopped in to the Commissioners meeting just to wish them a Happy New Year and thank them for all the support in the past and future for the District Court.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve vouchers as presented and issue manual warrants from respective funds. Unanimous.

Commissioner Kickhaefer left the meeting at 10:28 a.m.

Brian Kracht with Kracht Family Investments, Inc. met with the Board to present a Neighborhood Revitalization application. The application is for a new commercial building located at 1111 Broadway.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the following Neighborhood Revitalization application. Motion passed 2-0.

Kracht Family Investments, Inc.

1111 Broadway

New Commercial Building

Approximate cost is $200,000.

Agency on Aging Director Ashley Lyhane and Vickie Gross of Marysville met with the Board to ask for their support in appointing a Silver Haired Legislature representative from Marshall County. This legislation represents Seniors in the State. Marshall County can have 1 representative. They are asking the County to consider supporting by possibly paying mileage, etc. for the representative. To appoint a representative, they would need 50 signatures or a $25 fee.

Sheriff Hargrave stopped back into the meeting to inform the Board that the Helvering Center was double-booked for January 22. He will be looking for a different venue to host the community meeting and he will let the Board know.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to adjourn the meeting at 11:23 a.m. Motion passed 2-0. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be Monday, January 13, 2019 beginning at 8:30 a.m. which will include Reorganization of The Board of Marshall County Commissioners.