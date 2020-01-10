Tom Holle Selected To Fill Marshall Co. Second District Commission Seat

Tom Holle was selected Thursday evening by the Marshall County Republican Central Committee to fill the unexpired term of David Baier, who has announced his resignation effective February 1st.

Holle previously held the position from 2008 – 2016. His recommendation will be forwarded to Kansas Governor Laura Kelly for approval.

The second district seat is up for election in 2020, with filing deadline June 1st. Seven candidates were considered for the position.