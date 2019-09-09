Fort Riley To Hold 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony Wednesday

The 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley will host a 9/11 commemoration ceremony Wednesday at 10 a.m. at the Global War on Terrorism monument, which is located on the east side of Cavalry Parade Field.

The monument is a small replica of the World Trade Center Twin Towers on a Pentagon-shaped base. It bears the names of Fort Riley Soldiers who have given their lives in Afghanistan and Iraq.

Col. Kevin Lambert, 1st Infantry Division Chief of Staff, will speak at the event, which includes a wreath-laying, a three-round salute fired by an honor guard and “Taps.” First responders from Junction City and Manhattan will join Fort Riley Directorate of Emergency Services professionals in the commemoration.

Visitors to Fort Riley who don’t have a DoD ID card will need to stop by the Henry Gate visitor’s center to get a pass. DoD ID cardholders are considered Trusted Travelers and may vouch for up to seven other people in their vehicle. Anyone 16 years old and older will need a photo ID. You can learn more about accessing Fort Riley by visiting https://home.army.mil/riley or by calling (785) 239-2982.