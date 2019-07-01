Kansas Dept. of Ag Seeks Marketing Advisory Board Members

By
Derek Nester
-

MANHATTAN, Kan. — The Kansas Department of Agriculture’s agricultural advocacy, marketing and outreach team is seeking talented Kansans to serve on the Marketing Advisory Board. The mission of the KDA marketing division is to serve all Kansans through innovative programming and deliver solutions designed to create an environment that facilitates growth and expansion in agriculture while increasing pride in and awareness of the state’s largest industry — agriculture.

The Marketing Advisory Board will advise the program team on a variety of topics through the following sub-programs: agricultural business development, international agricultural development/trade, From the Land of Kansas, local foods and affiliated programs, agricultural workforce development and agricultural education.

If you are interested in applying to serve as a Marketing Advisory Board member, please submit a resume, statement of interest/cover letter and tax clearance confirmation PDF via email to Kerry Wefald, director of marketing, at kerry.wefald@ks.gov. For more details about the board and about the application process, go to agriculture.ks.gov/marketing-advisory-board. All questions can be directed to Kerry Wefald via email or by phone at 785-564-6758.

Applications are due by August 1, 2019, with the first organized board meeting of the fiscal year scheduled for Thursday, September 12, in Hutchinson at the Kansas State Fair.

Derek Nester
Derek Nester

