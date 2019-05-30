Outflow Increasing From The Outlet Works At Tuttle Creek

Outflow at Tuttle Creek Dam has increased to 27,500 cfs (cubic feet per second) through the outlet works, commonly referred to as the tubes according to the United States Army Corps of Engineers.

“Everybody wants to know when we’re going to open the spillway gates,” Brian McNulty, US Army Corps of Engineers said. “At this point, we do not have any plans to, but the timing is up to Mother Nature right now.”

With this increase, the Emergency Operations Center does not expect to see any significant increase in the risk associated with potential flooding downstream.

An Evacuation Advisory remains in effect for areas of the Northview neighborhood including the Dix Edition, Berry Streets, Countryside Estates Mobile Home Park, and Rocky Ford Mobile Home Park. Additional police officers are patrolling the areas under the evacuation advisory to ensure safety.

Residents may need to evacuate in the near future because high water is expected to impact homes, businesses, or nearby roads in the next 24 to 48 hours. If desired, residents in these areas can evacuate at any time.

The American Red Cross has a shelter location at Westview Church, 615 Gillespie Drive, for anyone in the potential flood area. This is a pet-friendly shelter, for pet owners also staying at the shelter.