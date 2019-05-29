Tuttle Creek Expected To Surpass 1,136 Feet; High Water Advisory Issued For Manhattan

UPDATE: An evacuation advisory is in effect for areas of the Northview neighborhood in Manhattan, including the Dix addition, Berry streets, and Countryside Estates Mobile Home Park. Residents may need to evacuate in the near future (24-78 Hours)

A high water advisory has been issued for Tuttle Creek Lake and the surrounding area in Manhattan, KS. A High Water Advisory notifies residents to prepare for potential high water that may impact your home, business, or nearby roads. No evacuations have been issued at this time.

TUTTLE CREEK LAKE

3-DAY FORECAST THU: 1,135.55

FRI: 1,136.05

SAT: 1,136.24

Emergency personnel with official identification cards will continue visiting households in flood prone areas to make people aware of the potential danger. They will ask for information about the number of people in the household, if occupants have flood insurance, and if anyone in the home has medical needs that would make evacuation difficult. This information will allow emergency responders to prepare for safe evacuation and alert the American Red Cross to any special needs to help set up future shelters. No shelters are open at this time.

Sign up for Emergency Alerts to receive direct notification of flooding and severe weather.

Riley County Emergency Alerts https://www.rileycountyks.gov/alerts (785) 537-6333

Pottawatomie County Emergency Alerts https://www.pottcounty.org/eAlerts (785) 457-3358

A floodplain map is available at www.cityofmhk.com/floodmap. Residents living in areas highlighted in red and yellow should begin making preparations now.

Notification types and meanings: Residents of projected flood affected areas may receive one or all of the following depending which of the respective evacuation zones they live in:

A. High Water Advisory – Notifies residents to prepare for potential high water that may impact homes, businesses or nearby roads. (Low risk)

B. Evacuation Advisory – Notifies residents that they may need to evacuate in the near future because high water is expected to impact homes, businesses, and nearby roads. (Moderate risk)

C. Evacuation Notice – A notification of Immediate Danger. Residents are advised to evacuate because water will severely impact homes, businesses, and nearby roads. For security reasons, a curfew will be established. (High risk)

Information is also available on the City of Manhattan website at www.cityofmhk.com/flood. Updates will be shared on Facebook ManhattanFloodUpdates and on Twitter @updatesflood as well. News releases will be published daily or as additional information becomes available.