Corps of Engineers Prepares To Release Water From Tuttle Creek Dam

MANHATTAN, Kan.— To ensure dam safety, the Kansas City District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will begin flood water release from Tuttle Creek Dam in Manhattan, Kansas beginning Wednesday, May 29, 2019 as runoff from rains this Memorial weekend are expected to fill the reservoir’s remaining flood storage capacity.

Based on water already in the Little and Big Blue Rivers, releases are expected to be set at 15,000 cubic feet per second. Tuttle Creek Dam will slowly increase water through the outlet works starting at 7:00 a.m. and continuing into the afternoon. Sirens near the dam and Rocky Ford Fishing Area will he sounded with each increase in release. If additional rain occurs, releases may be increased.

The public should monitor National Weather Service forecasts and follow the direction of local authorities and emergency managers.

As pools at Corps lakes rise, additional personnel including park rangers, maintenance personnel, and engineers from the Kansas City District Office routinely inspect the dam, the spillway, the outlet, and other important structures. These inspections are part of our procedure as lake levels rise to ensure public safety and continued performance of the dam. All dams are structurally sound and are preforming as designed.

The Kansas City District would like to remind the public to wear a life jacket while on or near the water. Be vigilant of the safety risks associated with high water such as floating debris or obstructions covered by high water which can create dangerous boating conditions. Expect the unexpected and be prepared. Do not drive or walk into flood waters on the road. Any time you come to a flooded road please turn around, don’t drown! Never enter standing or moving water to cross a road.