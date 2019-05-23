Fort Riley To Host Annual Memorial Day Observance

The annual Memorial Day ceremony at Fort Riley takes place Monday, May 27 at 11:40 a.m. at the Post Cemetery, 193 Huebner Rd.

The observance honors the men and women who died while serving in our country’s armed forces.

Brigadier General Todd Wasmund, Deputy Commanding General -1st Infantry Division, is scheduled to provide remarks.

The ceremony is open to the public; however, those without a Department of Defense ID card need to arrive early at the Henry Gate visitor control center (Exit 301 off I-70) to obtain a pass to the installation. DOD ID card holders can act as a trusted traveler for non-DOD ID card holders.