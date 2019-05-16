Public Meeting To Discuss High Water Levels At Tuttle Creek Lake

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Due to above average water levels being held in Tuttle Creek Lake, the Kansas City District and lake project personnel will hold a public meeting at the Manhattan Fire Station in Manhattan, Kan. from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, 2019.

The address for the Manhattan Fire Station is: 2000 Denison Ave., Manhattan, KS 66502

District personnel will present a brief summary of conditions leading to the 2019 flood event, a description of how the Corps manages the system, the impacts on recreation and stakeholders and expected releases and overall outlook. Attendees will be invited to ask questions.

For more information on Kansas City District Water Management visit:

http://www.nwk.usace.army.mil/Locations/Water-Management/

