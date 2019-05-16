Multiple Rounds Of Severe Weather Possible Across Area This Weekend

Multiple rounds of severe thunderstorms are possible beginning late Friday evening into Saturday. On Friday evening, best chance for thunderstorms is towards north central Kansas. The severe weather threat increases across much of the area on Saturday with scattered severe storms redeveloping in the afternoon and evening. Main hazards are large hail, damaging wind gusts, and locally heavy rainfall. The system clears out on Sunday with a 2nd system arriving on Monday and Tuesday. Severe weather will be possible once again along with the threat for heavy rainfall. Stay tuned for forecast updates this weekend, especially if you have outdoor plans on Saturday.

Severe storms are expected to affect northeast Nebraska Friday evening with a risk for damaging winds, large hail, and perhaps a few tornadoes. The threat for damaging wind and hail will overspread much of eastern Nebraska and southwest Iowa Friday night.