Washington Co. USD 108 Board of Education Meeting Minutes – 5/13/19

WASHINGTON COUNTY U.S.D. #108 BOARD OF EDUCATION REGULAR MEETING

District Office Board Room Washington, Kansas

Monday, May 13, 2019 – 7:00 PM

MINUTES OF REGULAR BOARD OF EDUCATION MEETING

Members Present

Joe L’Ecuyer, Brad Owen, Rod Stewart, Kevin Elliott, Jill Hoover, Rhonda Manley, Brad Jones

Administration Present

Denise O’Dea, Superintendent of Schools

Vicki Enyart, 7-12 Principal

Amy Hoover, K-6 Principal

Clerk Present

Amy Anderson, Clerk

Guests Present

News reporter, Michelle Bruna, Rebekah Helget

1.0 Roll Call/Pledge of Allegiance

The meeting of the Washington County USD #108 Board of Education was called to order at 7:00 p.m. by President Joe L’Ecuyer in the District Office Board Room in Washington, Kansas.

2.0 Approval of Agenda

Jill Hoover moved, seconded by Rhonda Manley to approve the agenda as presented. Motion carried 7-0.

3.0 Items for the Good of USD 108

A. Recognize Michelle Bruna – FBLA Local Advisor of the Year

President L’Ecuyer presented Mrs. Bruna with a certificate from the board.

B. JH/HS building report – Ms. Enyart

Ms. Enyart reported on JH/HS activities.

C. Elementary building report – Mrs. Hoover

Mrs. Hoover reported on elementary activities.

4.0 Audience with the Public

5.0 Consent Agenda

Jill Hoover moved, seconded by Kevin Elliott to remove item E from the consent agenda and to approve items A, B, C, D, F, G, and H. Motion carried 7-0. Items approved on the consent agenda were as follows:

A. Approval of minutes of the April 8, 2019 Board of Education meeting;

B. Review check register for and approve payment of April 2019 bills;

C. Approval of building activity fund reports for April 2019;

D. Review health insurance savings account reconciliation statement;

E. Approve supplemental contracts for the 2019-2020 school year as presented (addendum) – pulled for discussion;

F. Approve the hiring of Dan Ditmars, Transportation/Outside Maintenance director;

G. Approve the contract for Scott Romeiser, summer 2019 Driver’s Education instructor;

H. Approve the retirement resignation of Steve Graham, effective July 6, 2019.

6.0 Discussion of Items Pulled from Consent Agenda

E. Approve supplemental contracts for the 2019-2020 school year as presented (addendum) – pulled for discussion

Joe L’Ecuyer moved, seconded by Brad Jones to go into Executive Session with the board, superintendent and Principal Enyart to discuss supplemental contracts pursuant to non-elected personnel exception under KOMA, and the open meeting will resume in the board room at 7:25 p.m. Motion carried 7-0.

Joe L’Ecuyer moved, seconded by Rhonda Manley to approve the supplemental contracts as presented. Motion carried 7-0.

7.0 LCNCK Special Education Cooperative Presentation – Rebekah Helget, Director Mrs. Helget explained her priorities for the cooperative to meet the needs of the students while following legal parameters and what steps have been taken to achieve these goals.

8.0 2019-2020 Personnel Discussion

A. Additional staff at elementary

Ms. O’Dea recommended hiring a teacher aide to spend the majority of his/her time with the 2nd grade class and to help with MTSS groups. Joe L’Ecuyer moved, seconded by Rod Stewart to hire an additional teacher aide in the elementary. Motion carried 7-0.

9.0 Information from Supplemental Review Committee

A. Summary of meetings

Ms. O’Dea gave an overview of the recommendations the supplemental review committee presented to the negotiations team.

B. Approval of job descriptions

Brad Owen moved, seconded by Brad Jones to approve the supplemental job descriptions as presented. Motion carried 7-0.

10.0 Approval of all Handbooks for 2019-2020

A. Certified

B. Classified

C. Junior/Senior High School

D. Elementary School

E. Substitute Teaching

Rod Stewart moved, seconded by Jill Hoover to approve the handbooks as presented. Motion carried 7-0.

11.0 Adjourn Meeting

Brad Jones moved, seconded by Rhonda Manley to adjourn. Motion carried 7-0.

Amy Anderson, Clerk

Washington County Schools, U.S.D. #108