K-State Police Working With Riley County Police Department To Locate Suspect In Shots Fired

MANHATTAN — The Kansas State University Police Department has concluded the primary investigation of shots that were fired around 11 a.m. at the KSU Foundation Building at Kimball and Denison. There were no injuries.

According to K-State Police, the situation involved a dispute between individuals that appears to be unrelated to the Manhattan campus. The original contact between them occurred on the east side of Manhattan off campus and continued to the parking lot north of the KSU Foundation Building, where shots were fired. After the shooting, the victim, who is not a student, drove to Riley County Police Department to report the incident.

No suspect has been arrested but K-State Police and Riley County Police Department are continuing the investigation.

Any witnesses to the event should call K-State Police at 785-532-6412. Tips may also be sent to the silent witness website or through the Live Safe app. The Riley County Police Department can be reached at 785-537-2112.