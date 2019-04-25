Local Unused Medication Collection Sites Set For Saturday

By Bruce Dierking

Law enforcement locations across the state will be collecting unused medications for disposal on Saturday, April 27. The collection events are part of a nationwide effort to safely dispose of leftover medications to prevent accidental or intentional misuse.

Medications will be accepted at drop-off sites across the state from 10 a.m. To 2 p.m. on Saturday. Marshall County residents may drop off at the county health department building, 600 Broadway, in Marysville and Washington County residents may leave them at the Sheriff’s Office at 301 B Street.

To find a location, visit www.ag.ks.gov. The National Drug Take-Back Day is coordinated by the federal Drug Enforcement Administration, which collects and safely destroys them.

Unused prescriptions can be turned in year-round at many local law enforcement locations. Kansans should contact their local sheriff’s office or police department for more information.