Local Unused Medication Collection Sites Set For Saturday

By
Derek Nester
-

By Bruce Dierking

Law enforcement locations across the state will be collecting unused medications for disposal on Saturday, April 27. The collection events are part of a nationwide effort to safely dispose of leftover medications to prevent accidental or intentional misuse.

Medications will be accepted at drop-off sites across the state from 10 a.m. To 2 p.m. on Saturday. Marshall County residents may drop off at the county health department building, 600 Broadway, in Marysville and Washington County residents may leave them at the Sheriff’s Office at 301 B Street.

To find a location, visit www.ag.ks.gov. The National Drug Take-Back Day is coordinated by the federal Drug Enforcement Administration, which collects and safely destroys them.

Unused prescriptions can be turned in year-round at many local law enforcement locations. Kansans should contact their local sheriff’s office or police department for more information.

Derek Nester
