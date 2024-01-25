Chiefs vs. Ravens This Sunday On Z-96.3 The Lake

The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to punch their ticket to back-to-back Super Bowls this Sunday as they travel to Baltimore to face the Ravens for the AFC Championship Game.

Z-96.3 The Lake will have you covered with expanded pregame coverage, with the Chiefs Radio Network pregame show beginning at noon, with Mitch Holthus, Danan Hughes, Dan Israel, Josh Klingler and Art Haines.

Due to exclusivities for the AFC Championship Game, we will join WestwoodOne Sports for pregame coverage at 1:00 p.m. with Ian Eagle, Devin McCourty, Jason McCourty and Ross Tucker.

The game broadcast will be available on both Z-96.3 The Lake over-the-air, as well as our website and mobile apps (excluding a 100 mile radius around Baltimore, Maryland). Listeners can tune in using our FREE mobile app for iPhone and Android, using your smart speaker by activating it and saying “Play K-Z-D-Y on Tune In”

[LISTEN TO Z-96.3 THE LAKE ONLINE HERE]

SUNDAY SCHEDULE ON Z-96.3 THE LAKE

12p – Chiefs Radio Network Pregame

1p – WestwoodOne Sports Pregame

2p – WestwoodOne Play by Play Coverage from Baltimore

5p – Postgame Coverage (Approximate)