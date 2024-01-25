KD Country 94 Local News, Weather & Sports – 1/25/2024
327: KD Country 94 Local News, Weather & Sports – 1/25/2024
Sunflower State Radio
Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.
REGIONAL NEWS
Fatal deputy-involved shooting in Sedgwick County
SEDGWICK COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating a fatal deputy-involved shooting that occurred early Thursday morning in Wichita, Kansas. The Sedgwick...
LOCAL NEWS
USD 392 Osborne County Hires New Superintendent
By Lacey Holloway USD 392 Board of Education announced the selection of Mr. Ron Orsak as the new Superintendent of Osborne County School District. Mr....
REGIONAL SPORTS
Chiefs vs. Ravens This Sunday On Z-96.3 The Lake
The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to punch their ticket to back-to-back Super Bowls this Sunday as they travel to Baltimore to face the...
NEWS PODCASTS
949: Classic Hits Q-106.7 & 102.5 News, Weather & Sports Update – 1/26/2024
Classic Hits Q-106.7 & 102.5 News, Weather & Sports Update - 1/26/2024
